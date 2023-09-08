Starfield Sabotage Quest: How to Find a Way Into Research & Development

The corporate lifestyle has its perks, but there are certainly shortcomings that go along with them. Ryujin Industries has you doing anything from board meetings to sneaking through their own building, but they’ve always got more up their sleeves. If you need help getting through Infinity LTD and completing the Sabotage mission in Starfield, here’s how.

Take note before you start this mission, it’s a long sequence of stealth regardless of which route you choose to take, so definitely make sure that you’re saving as often as possible in case you have to go back a few steps. I wasn’t able to get through the whole mission without getting detected, but I couldn’t tell if it was due to my shortcomings or the game’s.

Before the mission itself even really starts, you’ll have to attend a board meeting in order to discuss what has happened so far and what is going to be the plan moving forward. You’ll then be sent to have Ryujin’s Internal Neuroamp installed in your head, to then test before being briefed for the real mission at hand.

Should You Enter Infinity LTD Hidden or In Plain Sight?

To gain access to the building, you’ll have the option of either going in through the rooftop access or being scheduled an appointment to justify your presence in the building. If you go in through the roof, you’ll be trespassing the whole time and you’ll have to use stealth to make your way to the targets. If you have an appointment, you can be seen, but you’ll only have access to the marketing floor.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

We’d recommend going in with an appointment, because that way you won’t have to hide the entire time you’re in the building. You’ll also have more opportunities to use your speech perks like persuasion to get you by. Regardless of what you decide, after you’ve spoken with Masako, meet with Ularu to get the materials you need for your mission.

If you enter through the front desk, you’ll have to check in with the woman at the desk, before she tells you to take the elevator to the Marketing department. After the marketing receptionist leaves, you’ll be able to get to work either sabotaging the heating system or running the program on Lucas’ computer.

How Do You Run the Program on Lucas’ Computer?

To sabotage the heating system, take the elevator up to the rooftop and open up the vent to your right. Use your new Internal Neuroamp to control the guard in the window below to disable the fan, then drop down through it to get to the room where you can enter the passcode and activate the heating system. Follow the vents back into the building, where you’ll be right at the level to get to Lucas’ office.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Follow along the pipes on the ceiling until you get in front of where the Guard is standing outside of the office. Make sure that you’re wearing the Operator Suit you were given so that it takes longer to be detected, then sneak all the way to the wall and drop down to hack the door to Lucas’ office.

Head into Lucas’ office and hack into the computer. If you don’t have any Digipicks, there should be one on the whiteboard on the side of the room. Once you’ve run the program on Lucas’ computer, you can head down to Research and Development.

How Do You Get To Research & Development?

From Lucas’ office, make a left and jump over the guard rail to drop onto the rafters for the next floor down. Make your way into the closest vent, which should take you directly to the ceiling walkways right above the marketing lobby where you first came in. There are a couple different ways you can get to the R&D department from the elevator.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Face the stairs that go down further in the building, and take them until you reach the level where you can see the waypoint on a vent. You might have to make a break for it past some of the guards, but you can slip into the vent without taking too much damage. You can also take the long way through the office, avoiding the guards and corrosive gas as you go until you reach another room with a vent and a large storage crate. Don’t forget to use your Neuroamp to get guards out of your way while you get through.

Head through the vent and follow it until you drop down into the rafters of the next floor down, where you’ll see gas venting directly onto the paths you need to walk. Find the path without the gas blasting down onto you, and keep following the rafters until you make your way to the vent with a waypoint on it.

That vent will take you to the elevator shaft, which you can drop down to reach the level you need to be on. Leave the vent and you’ll find a guard standing right in the hallway, staring in the direction you need to go. Jump over him and use your boostpack to get to the pipes above his head, then cross over the the pipes on the other side of the hallway. Follow these pipes into the open room, then head into the vent leading in the direction of Faye’s computer.

Once you run the program on her computer and grab her belongings off her desk, make your way back the way you came up the vent and through the large room from earlier. Take the pipes along the top of the room around the back of where the turrets and guards are posted, and you can get access to the large red door behind which the Neuromap prototype is going to be. I had to make a break for it because the guards seemed to find me no matter where I hid, but that could’ve been user error or a bug in my game.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got the prototype, make your way back to any of the elevators in the building and take it to the Entrance. From there, you can head to David at SSNN and deliver the information that’ll incriminate Infinity LTD once and for all. You’ll maintain your anonymity and be able to head back to Masako.

Depending on what you’ve chosen to do prior to this mission, the news report can incriminate Masako, leading her to accuse you of setting her up. You can lie to her and say that you didn’t have anything to do with it, but you can also demand 10,000 credits for her to saw your decision, which she will accept.

Once you’ve talked to Masako, you’ll get your rewards and be finished with the Sabotage mission in Starfield. It was a doozy, but the whole Ryujin storyline has built up to this moment so it makes sense to be a bit tough. If there are mechanics stumping you, be sure to check out some of our other guides, or if you need help just getting around peacefully, we can help with that too.