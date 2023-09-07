How to Enter the Kryx System in Starfield Without Being Attacked

While you can enter any star system you want anytime, not all of them are what you might call friendly. The Kryx system, in particular, is definitely hostile when you jump right in for some laid-back exploration. However, there is a way to journey around with Kryx system without having to fight for your life.

How to Safely Explore the Kryx System

The simple answer to this is that you are attacked when entering the Kryx system because you are an outsider. The Crimson Fleet doesn’t take kindly to unwanted visitors, so you’re not going to enjoy any amount of time spent there unless you join up.

Joining the Crimson Fleet

While it sounds a little unorthodox, your best bet for joining the Crimson Fleet is by first joining the UC SysDef, their enemy. After committing crimes and journeying to the Sol system, there is a chance you’ll be picked up by the SysDef and interrogated, but they will give you the choice to work undercover. If you do, you’ll start the mission Deep Cover, which will take you to Mars to make yourself friendly with the Crimson Fleet.

The following faction mission, Rook Meets King, has you eliminating (or cleverly sparing) Austin Rake.

With that completed, you are invited to the Crimson Fleet base, The Key, in the Kryx system.

When you arrive with permission, you will be met peacefully as the surrounding ships understand why you are there.

How to Enter the Kryx System Without Being Attacked

You can probably find a different way to join the Crimson Fleet besides subterfuge, but this is the easiest way. It could be worse. Though you are a double agent, you can also tell the Fleet what’s up and play double-double (triple?) agent.

Though, you could always create the most beefed-up ship and mount an attack on Kryx system whenever you want because clearing out all the enemies would certainly make it peaceful. Either way, this information should benefit you and make exploring just a little safer. For more Starfield system and enemy guides, check out our links below.