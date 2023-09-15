Should You Give the Evidence to Louisa Reyes or Zoe Kaminski in Starfield? Answered

There are plenty of side quests to take on in Starfield, and many of them come with branching paths that could change the course of your journey as well. One such mission is Alternating Currents, and if you’re wondering if you should give the evidence to Louisa Reyes or Zoe Kaminski, here’s what you need to know.

What Happens If You Give the Evidence to Louisa Reyes in Starfield Alternating Currents Quest?

During the Alternating Currents quest in Starfield, you’ll eventually come across some evidence of someone trying to hack into GalBank. At the end of the quest, you’ll have the option of giving it to Louisa or Zoe, who runs the Trade Authority.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Giving it to Louisa will allow her to confront Zoe briefly at the end of the quest, and she’ll state that her people will be in touch in the future to continue investigating the Trade Authority. You’ll also get 2,000 Credits for your efforts (you may get a slightly higher or lower price based on your difficulty.)

What Happens If You Give the Evidence to Zoe Kaminski in Starfield Alternating Currents Quest?

On the other hand, partway through the quest, Zoe will attempt to convince you to give her the evidence while Louisa is away. She promises to make it worth your while and also states that you can get connections within the Trade Authority.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

If you give it to Zoe, you’ll still get the same amount of money: 2,000 Credits. Louisa will express her suspicions, but ultimately she won’t be able to continue her investigation into the Trade Authority. It’s possible that her connections could come in handy in another quest later down the line, yet for now, there are no discernible consequences.

Who Should You Give the Evidence To in Starfield Alternating Currents Quest?

Because the amount of Credits you receive is the same, we’d recommend giving the evidence to Louisa if you want to play a more paragon-like character. She’s proven her worth as a worker throughout the questline and has only wanted to uncover the truth about the incident, differing from Zoe’s actions. But if you’re loyal to the Trade Authority, you can give it to Zoe to help her with the investigation.

We talked to both of the characters after each choice and it doesn’t seem to affect your relationship with them in anyway, nor does impact your affinity with your companion. For example, when we chose Zoe’s route, Louisa did not react negatively toward us, so this decision may not be as crucial as others.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should give the evidence to Louisa or Zoe in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our list of the best Starfield traits to get.