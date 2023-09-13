When it comes to getting from A to B in Starfield, there’s nothing better to do the job than your very own spaceship. While you may start off your adventure in the rickety Frontier ship that Barrett gifts you in the opening hours, you’ll soon realise that that’s only the tip of the space iceberg. In fact, there are over 75 different types to choose from, and you can even build your own as well. Of course, once you have more than one spacecraft, you’ll want to know how to switch to your newest one. So, if you’re wondering how to switch ships in Starfield, here’s what you need to do.

How Do I Switch Ships in Starfield?

First things first, you’re going to need to visit a Ship Services Technician. These can be found at all Space Ports in the major cities, like New Atlantis on Jemison, Neon on Volii, or Akila City on Akila. Next, speak to the Ship Services Technician and during your conversation select the dialogue option “I’d like to view and modify my ships”. From here, use the LB and RB buttons to select your preferred spaceship. Finally, once you’ve selected your preferred ship, press the Menu button and this will make your chosen ship your “Home Ship.” This means that it will become your primary ship, which you’ll fly and where your crewmates will live.

In total, you’ll be able to have a maximum of 10 spaceships at a time and you’ll earn more ships by completing specific missions like the Mantis quest, for example. So, knowing how to switch between ships can be pretty important on your galaxy-spanning adventure.

And, voila! That’s everything you need to know about how to switch ships in Starfield. For more, here’s how to target engines and how to escape ship enemies easily. As always, feel free to peruse our related coverage down below before you go.