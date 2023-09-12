How to Remove Stolen Tag & Launder Items in Starfield

I may be a thief, but I will make it impossible for them to prove it.

One of the worst parts of looting in Starfield is finding the perfect piece of equipment, but you have to steal it. This just means that while it’s great, one little mistake and it will be taken from you. While some jails make it easy to find the confiscated item boxes, that isn’t always the case. There’s a way around this, though, and you can actually remove the stolen tag/mark on items.

How to Remove the Stolen Tag on Items

As it turns out, it’s actually a pretty easy process that most players might not think about. Your first step should be taking your ill-gotten goods to any Trade Authority.

Considering you won’t be scanned when arriving, heading to The Den in the Wolf system is your best choice.

Talk to the Trade Authority representative on board, and navigate to selling from your inventory/ship’s cargo.

Select whatever item you have that is stolen and you want to keep. I didn’t have any good stolen items on me, so the Calibrated Deepcore Spacesuit in the screenshot I took below is just an example. Now sell it to the Trade Authority.

If you tab back to the buy section and go all the way down to Buy Back, you can buy the item you sold, and it has been cleaned, so it isn’t considered stolen any longer. Also, you can buy it back for the same price, so you don’t lose anything through this process.

This works with absolutely anything, be it ammo, aid items, or weapons. Anything you have that is stolen, and you actually want to keep can be cleaned through this process. However, this absolutely does not work on contraband items, as they are always contraband.

I wasn’t immediately aware of this trick for laundering stolen goods and lost a really nice legendary Eon pistol early on and still regret it. Hopefully, the same thing won’t happen to you. For more Starfield guides on finding (and maybe stealing) great stuff, check out our links below.