How to Quicksave in Starfield

Starfield is the newest game in Bethesda’s behemoth line up, and we’re sure to be sinking lots of hours into it! One key thing needed to keep all your precious progress safe is saving, so let’s talk about how to do just that.

Quicksaving in Starfield

Thankfully, quicksaving is very easy in the game. So, you don’t need to worry about constantly losing items and goodies that you have picked up when run into a tough enemy. To quicksave do as follows:

Press the Menu button to open up the in game menu

button to open up the in game menu Press the Menu button again to instantly access the system options

button again to instantly access the Click the Quicksave option

Et voilà! By doing this you will have produced a quicksave from the point in the game you are currently at.

The Usefulness of Quicksave

Bethesda games are well-known for having challenges. Whether it be facing difficult enemy encounters, passing a persuasion check, or picking a hard lock; quicksaving can be a useful tool to get you out of a jam.

Quicksave files appear in your main save load list, which means you can access them at all times. This also means that if you get stuck, you can return to a previous point in the game to try again (just try not to softlock yourself into a bind!)

Now that you know how to quicksave, you can save often (but save wisely!)