How to Get Shieldbreaker Ship in Starfield

If you’re looking for a ship in Starfield that incorporates rigid angles rather than rounded edges, look no further than the Shieldbreaker starship. With a cool name like that, it has to be a good ship, right? As a matter of fact, it was specifically designed for combat, so if that’s what you need, we’ll show you how to get the Shieldbreaker ship in Starfield.

Where to Get the Shieldbreaker Ship in Starfield

The good news is that the Shieldbreaker starship is super easy to get in Starfield. Most Ship Service Technicians in high-population areas can have one in stock. You can purchase one at any of these locations:

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

New Atlantis : Located in the Alpha Centauri system, on Jemison, where The Lodge is stationed.

: Located in the Alpha Centauri system, on Jemison, where The Lodge is stationed. Red Mile : Located in the Porrima system, on Porrima III. Start at Alpha Centauri and head east to find the star.

: Located in the Porrima system, on Porrima III. Start at Alpha Centauri and head east to find the star. The Key : A space station located in the Kryx system, orbiting Suvorov. You’ll need to join the Crimson Fleet if you want to purchase the Shieldbreaker ship from them.

: A space station located in the Kryx system, orbiting Suvorov. You’ll need to join the Crimson Fleet if you want to purchase the Shieldbreaker ship from them. Akila City : Located in the Cheyenne system, on Akila. From Alpha Centauri, head northeast towards Narion, and head northeast again.

: Located in the Cheyenne system, on Akila. From Alpha Centauri, head northeast towards Narion, and head northeast again. Cydonia: Located in the Sol system, on Mars. It’s neighbors to Alpha Centauri.

Now, when you ask to see what ships are for sale with the ship services technician, there’s a chance the Shieldbreaker may not appear. Don’t panic! You have two choices: find a place to wait 48 in-game hours or fly to a different star system. It’ll cost a whopping 280000 Credits, so bring your piggybank.

Is the Shieldbreaker Worth Buying?

If you’re comfortable building your own ship, then no. You need Class B clearance to fly the Shieldbreaker, and by that point you could simply upgrade the Frontier with better weapons and shielding. However, if you aren’t good with building, then yes. Here are the Shieldbreaker’s stats:

Reactor : 27 (B Class)

: 27 (B Class) Jump : 22 LY

: 22 LY Shield : 610

: 610 LAS : 24

: 24 BAL : 28

: 28 MSL : 58

: 58 Crew Stations : 5

: 5 Cargo : 2280

: 2280 Fuel: 550

Compared to a stock-level Frontier, you’re doubling your ship stats in most areas. It also features a great deal of cargo and fuel for grav jumping multiple stars at a time.

Well, folks, that’s how you get the Shieldbreaker ship in Starfield. It’s a really good ship for combat given its damage and defense, and equally good at hauling junk. For more content, check out the links below, like our Starfield review!