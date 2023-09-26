How to Get Lubricant in Starfield & What It’s Used For

In an open-galaxy experience like Starfield where you travel across countless planets, knowing where to find key materials is incredibly helpful. Indeed, there are a multitude of resources to gather, and it’s easy to forget how to obtain them. As a result, if you’re struggling to locate Lubricant in Starfield, then we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Find Lubricant in Starfield

In essence, there are two different methods you can use to acquire the exotic organic material in Starfield, and we’ll outline both down below:

Purchasing Lubricant

Similar to other resources like Structural Material, Cosmetic, and Caelumite, a surefire way of getting some quickly is by purchasing it from vendors. Thankfully, there are quite a few traders who sell the item. Here’s a rundown of some shops where you can buy Lubricant:

Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City on the planet Akila in the Cheyenne system

Jemison Mercantile near the Space Port in New Atlantis on planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system

UC Exchange in Cydonia on planet Mars in the Sol System

We’ve checked each of these vendors and can confirm that they all stock Lubricant. Each of them sell the resource for 17 Credits a pop.

That said, there’s an element of randomness when it comes to each trader’s stock in the game, so there’s still a very small possibility that it may not appear. Worry not though, as if this happens, you can simply wait 24-48 in-game hours and their stock should be replenished. Otherwise, visit another shop from the list above, and you’ll hopefully get lucky.

Farming Lubricant

The best way of farming Lubricant is by heading to the Beta Marae system, which is southwest of the Kryx system and east of the Cheyenne system. As it’s very close to Alpha Marae, you’ll need to click on it and then toggle it down to travel to the Beta Marae system.

Once you’ve zeroed in on Beta Marae, you’re going to want to travel to the planet Beta Marae I and land in a Deciduous Forest biome. It’s a Level 45-recommended planet, but being under-leveled isn’t too big of a deal as the hostile wildlife here isn’t too dangerous.

Once you arrive here, you’ll find Herding Beetlecrab Grazers, which — as their name suggests — resemble large crabs.

They’re not too difficult to kill, and they have a very high chance of dropping one unit of Lubricant per kill. Luckily, there are lots of them roaming the wilds.

What Is It Used For?

In short, Lubricant is an exotic resource that’s used to craft weapon mods, research projects, build modules for Outposts, and upgrade equipment. It’s used in research projects such as Barrel Mods 2, Receiver Mods 1, and Manufacturing 2, and it has a mass of 0.5.

And that concludes our guide on how to get Lubricant in Starfield. For more, here’s how to get Jake’s Hangover Cure shotgun and where to buy resources. Otherwise, stay tuned for more tips and tricks at Twinfinite.