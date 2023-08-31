Does Starfield Have Ultrawide Monitor Support? Answered

Ultrawide monitors are handy dandy things to have, and these days it is common for people to game on them. Despite this, however, not all games support the use of ultrawide screens. So, the question is, does Starfield?

The short answer is yes, it is does. We’re sure that many Bethesda fans will be delighted to know that!

There is a slight caveat though, as not all loading screens and cutscenes will be supported in the ultrawide format. This means that for some of the non-playable parts of the game, there will be borders at the side of the image being displayed.

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In the grand scheme of things this isn’t the worst. The most important compatibility issue would be regarding the actual gameplay itself, which isn’t the case here. So, you can roam freely around all of the star systems and have that beautiful and expansive view that your monitor allows!

Loading screens these days are usually blips in comparison to how long they lasted in the past, as PC and console hardware is so powerful that they barely get any screen real estate anymore. And, as for the cutscenes, if nothing else it might make them feel even more cinematic than they already are!

One thing is for certain about all this, that no matter what screen you are playing Starfield on it is going to look brilliant. Bethesda have made considerable strides with their game engines, and have gone all out on this project. This might be the ultimate space game to rule them all!