How to Block & Dodge Attacks in Starfield

Sometimes it's all about being zen, or you know... flying off!

So, it turns out that blocking and dodging are not just for The Witcher and Soulsborne games. They are very useful mechanics that can definitely give you the upper hand in a fight, but in the case of Starfield it seems that the high ground is the better option!

Blocking and Dodging in Starfield

To block and briefly deflect, you will want to press LT while equipped with a melee weapon. It is important to note that this can only be done with melee weapons, and not with firearms.

Dodging is a little bit different, as there technically isn’t a dedicated dodge mechanic. Instead, what you will want to do is use your boost pack to avoid attacks. To do this, simply:

Press Y to jump

to jump Press Y again to boost yourself while you are in the air

This way you can jetpack around your enemies instead of having to purposefully dodge their attacks. It’s still a pretty effective way of dodging bullets if you ask us!

The lack of a dodge option is not particularly surprising, as it isn’t something that is commonly in Bethesda’s arsenal. With games such as Fallout and Elder Scrolls, the mantra is usually get a hit in first before you get hit! It’s good old playground tactics really.

We’re pretty sure that this air acrobatics lark will be so fun, that we won’t miss dodging after a while anyway!