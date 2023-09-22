All Pilgrim’s Computer Answers in Starfield

Starfield asks some pretty heavy questions, and they’re front and center during the Unity quest. To find the answers, you’ll have to uncover the fundamental truth, the very one the Pilgrim left behind for anyone strong enough to pursue it. That’s you, of course, but if philosophy doesn’t come naturally to you, you might be stumped. So, we gathered all the Pilgrim’s computer answers in Starfield for you!

Where to Find the Answers to the Pilgrim’s Computer

In order to uncover the Pilgrim’s answers in Starfield, you’ll be sent off to Pilgrim’s Rest. If you sift through the junk they left behind, you’ll find a collection of journals—Pilgrim’s Writings 1 through 6. As you explore the property, the game will naturally pinpoint the locations of each book.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Each journal gives a glimpse into the Pilgrim’s mindset, their struggles, thoughts, and feelings. Buried in those writings is the answer to four questions. You’ll find those questions on the terminal in their home at the center of the property.

Every Answer For the Pilgrim’s Computer in Starfield

Of course, if you aren’t into philosophy and just want to speedrun the Pilgrim’s questions, we got the computer answers right here:

First Question : If you came seeking the right answers, you will know what question to ask. Answer : What is Unity?

: If you came seeking the right answers, you will know what question to ask. Second Question : I return your question with a question. If you have read my writings, what is the burden of people? Answer : People are necessary. But people are madness.

: I return your question with a question. If you have read my writings, what is the burden of people? Third Question : Who is your most formidable opponent? Answer : Myself.

: Who is your most formidable opponent? Fourth Question : Where does enduring contentment come from? Answer : In stopping. In embracing compassion.

: Where does enduring contentment come from?

And that’s all the Pilgrim’s computer answers in Starfield. You’ll know you’ve answered correctly when you get the quest objective to travel to the Scorpion’s Sting. For more related content, check out the links below, like where to find New Homestead or the top 10 silliest random encounters!