YouTube Legends Codes – Do They Exist? (September 2024)

After some YouTube Legends codes? This is the much-anticipated follow-up to beloved Roblox experiences like YouTube Simulator X, from renowned developer Indieun. If you’re playing the game and want a bunch of freebies to help you out, we’ve got you covered.

All YouTube Legends Codes

YouTube Legends Codes (Working)

No active YouTube Legends codes.

YouTube Legends Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in YouTube Legends

At the time of writing, there isn’t a coupon redemption system in YouTube Legends because there aren’t codes in the game. As such, the instructions below are our estimate, based on how other similar games do it.

Load into YouTube Legends from the Roblox game page.

Play through the tutorial until you unlock the full UI, including the shopping cart icon at the bottom of the screen.

Click to open the Shop and scroll to the bottom to find a code box (which isn’t there yet).

Type in a code from our list and hit the Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More YouTube Legends Codes?

Your first port of call for codes is the YouTube Legends Discord server. Once you’ve joined, keep an eye on the dedicated updates channel. As and when codes finally arrive in the game, they’re likely to be posted here. Since the game’s predecessors like YouTube Simulator X had codes, it’s bound to just be a matter of time. There’s also a YouTube channel, but no codes yet.

We’d mostly recommend that you bookmark this page and check back with Twinfinite each time you play YouTube Legends. We’ll keep an eye on the sources linked above and add any codes that arrive accordingly. That way, you don’t need to scour the web to find them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation so far is that any codes you’ve found are fakes. Since YouTube Legends doesn’t even have a redemption mechanic yet, there’s no way that any coupons out there actually work.

Other than that, make sure you’re avoiding the usual pitfall with Roblox codes. That means pasting codes in to avoid typos, and using them as soon as you spot them to avoid them expiring.

