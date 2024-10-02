Tug of War Simulator Codes (October 2024)

Want some Tug of War Simulator codes? This fairly recent Roblox game from Filtered Games is all about training to get strong and beating bosses in, you guessed it, a tug of war. Fortunately, codes exist to grab some free spins and power-ups to get you going.

All Tug of War Simulator Codes

Tug of War Simulator Codes (Working)

TRADING: Five spins

Tug of War Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tug of War Simulator

Luckily, it’s incredibly easy to redeem coupons in Tug of War Simulator. Here’s what to do:

Load into Tug of War Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Press the golden Shop icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

From this pop-up menu, select the blue tick icon or scroll straight to the bottom.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Submit.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve got!

How Do You Get More Tug of War Simulator Codes?

You can find codes on the official Filtered Games Discord server. There’s a channel dedicated to updates for Tug of War Simulator, where coupons tend to land alongside major expansions. There’s also an X page and Roblox group, both of which are worth joining for future codes.

That said, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Tug of War Simulator. We’ll scan for codes and add any new ones to our list, so all you have to do is redeem them!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely situation here is that the code in question has expired. This happens quite a lot in Roblox games, where coupons often have short lives and the devs remove them without prior warning. The only workaround is to redeem each one the instant you see it on our list.

Other than that, be sure you aren’t making any typos when entering the code. Even a single misplaced letter or capital will result in the code not working. As such, it might be easier to copy-paste codes directly from our list instead.

