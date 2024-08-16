Tax Fraud Tycoon Codes (August 2024)

Redeeming Tax Fraud Tycoon codes is a great way of getting a head-start in this wacky Roblox comedy game. Your task is to run a successful tax fraud operation, gradually upgrading your base and dodging the IRS to hold onto as much money as possible. Fortunately, you can get some cash boosts by redeeming the codes below.

All Tax Fraud Tycoon Codes

Tax Fraud Tycoon Codes (Working)

LIKED : $5

: $5 TAXFRAUD : $50k

: $50k IRS : $50k

: $50k SCAM : $100k

: $100k FORM1040: $50k

Tax Fraud Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Tax Fraud Tycoon

Making use of Tax Fraud Tycoon codes is a very simple process, but there’s one slight twist. You need to ensure that you’ve already liked the game on Roblox, and joined the devs’ Roblox group, before codes will work. Then, this is what you’ve got to do:

Load into Tax Fraud Tycoon from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby (and have completed the pre-requisites above), press the Codes button on the left.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Enter.

Check the pop-up to see how much money is added to your in-game account!

How Do You Get More Tax Fraud Tycoon Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Tax Fraud Tycoon Roblox group, as linked above. In the Shouts section of that group there’s a definitive list of codes, updated by the devs. As such, joining that and checking in is a great way of spotting any new codes.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check back every time you play Tax Fraud Tycoon. We’ll keep an eye on the Roblox group, adding new codes to our list and removing any that have since expired. That way, all you need to do is redeem them!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely pitfall here is that you haven’t liked the game on Roblox or joined the group. Be sure to also reload the game after completing these steps, because it can sometimes require a restart before taking effect. If it still doesn’t work, the code has probably expired, or you’ve inadvertently used it already.

Also, you should paste codes in directly from our list. Roblox codes are often prone to typos, and have formatting quirks like capital letters, numbers, and special characters. To avoid any errors, you can copy them right from our page.

