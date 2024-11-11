School Baddies Simulator Codes (November 2024)

Looking to get stronger and beat those bullies faster? Well, you’ll definitely want some free rewards and unlocks. That’s why we’re here with our School Baddies Simulator codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what kind of rewards to expect!

Recommended Videos

All School Baddies Simulator Codes

School Baddies Simulator Codes (Working)

Like1000 : Speed potion

: Speed potion Like200: Power potion

School Baddies Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In School Baddies Simulator

It can take a bit to redeem codes in the game, but it is worth it. Follow these simple steps:

Launch School Baddies Simulator in Roblox.

Beat the first level to unlock further game mechanics. You will then see a shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen.

Select the Codes tab on the right.

Copy and paste the codes you want in the box and click Redeem.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More School Baddies Simulator Codes

Usually, you can easily get codes from the developers’ Discord server or from their social media accounts, but in this case, there are none we can share. You might want to join the Roblox group of the developers to avoid missing out on any updates.

Also, you can bookmark this page and check back often to see any of the latest codes as soon as they arrive!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often, the problem with codes not working is because of typos. That’s why we recommend always copying and pasting the codes from this page. Make sure you aren’t adding any unnecessary spaces at the end, as they might cause the code to not be redeemed correctly either.

That’s all we have for you on School Baddies Simulator codes. For more codes, check out our other articles for games such as Katana Simulator and Anime Adventures codes. We’ve also got an Anime Vanguards tier list, Ludus Merge Arena tier list, and the best cape IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy