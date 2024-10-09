Prank The Teacher Codes (October 2024)

If you have a nasty teacher, then it’s only fair to prank them again and again in this unique Roblox game. But do you also crave some free gems and coins? In that case, you want all the latest Prank The Teacher codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what rewards you will get.

Recommended Videos

All Prank The Teacher Codes

Prank The Teacher Codes (Working)

RELEASE : 50 gems and 300 coins

: 50 gems and 300 coins TOILET24/7: 100 coins and 20 gems

Prank The Teacher Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Prank the Teacher codes at the moment.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In Prank The Teacher

Luckily it is quite simple to redeem codes in this game. Follow these steps:

Launch Prank The Teacher in Roblox.

Find the “Codes” button on the left side of the screen.

The text box will open.

Copy and paste the code you want from our list.

Click the Redeem button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More Prank The Teacher Codes

While we usually recommend joining the developers’ Discord server, in this case there is none to join. You might want to join the Roblox group of the developers, instead, to get your hands on all the latest codes and keep updated with the game.

Especially in this game, we recommend that you keep an eye on this page and bookmark it, so you will be able to use all the latest codes without delay!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often, the problem with codes is that you are not copying them but rewriting them, thus adding some unwanted typos. Make sure that you copy and paste them as they are from this page, so you will avoid unnecessary issues.

But, still, if the code is not working, chances are it might have expired since publishing it. Always redeem codes as soon as you find them, to avoid missing out on sweet rewards.

That’s all for Prank the Teacher codes. For more codes for other Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Anime Ball codes and Dungeon RNG codes. We’ve also got you covered on other topics such as the Type Soul Trello link and Sorcery Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy