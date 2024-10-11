Image Credit: Bethesda
Midnight Racing Tokyo promo art
Image via devGem
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes (October 2024)

Unlock the secrets of Japan, including a hidden map, by redeeming the Midnight Racing Tokyo codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 07:38 am

Updated: October 11, 2024

Added new codes!

It’s time to get my revenge against the good people of Japan for spreading the plague that is anime by drifting around their houses at 3 AM. Having slick cars I could never afford is an extra bonus. If this sounds fun, take a ride around the Midnight Racing Tokyo game.

Tokyo is only a tiny part of the experience—you can bring your four-wheelers across several Japanese cities. The title even features a secret Shirakawa Touge map that is only unlockable via Midnight Racing Tokyo codes. Other codes give out additional rewards, such as Yen and vehicles, so I recommend getting them all fast. For a change of scenery, visit Car Driving Indonesia Codes.

All Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes List

Working Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes

  • HoldTheLine: 2M Yen (New)
  • challenge: 2M Yen (New)
  • 100Million: 6.5M Yen
  • ???: Unlocking the SH1R4K4W4 code
  • SH1R4K4W4: Unlocking Shirakawa Touge map (You’ll have to redeem ??? code first)

Expired Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes 

  • EASTER
  • patience
  • updatetime
  • christmas2023
  • SPRING BREAK
  • PumpkinHunt2023
  • DEVGEM500K
  • 12ktwitter
  • no moners
  • feelsbrokeman
  • ZOOM
  • secretcode
  • New Year 2022

How to Redeem Codes in Midnight Racing Tokyo

To redeem Midnight Racing Tokyo promo codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Midnight Racing Tokyo codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Midnight Racing Tokyo on Roblox.
  2. Click the Promo Code button in the top-right corner of the main menu.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Promo Code text box.
  4. Hold the Hold To Submit button until you get the confirmation message.

Since there are over 140 cars and counting in the game, it’s good to have an overview of available vehicles and the ways to acquire them. Midnight Racing Tokyo Wiki is the most comprehensive guide if you’re looking to familiarize yourself with the title. Aside from discovering brands and models, you can learn more about mechanics, events, maps, and other crucial info here.

What Is Midnight Racing Tokyo?

Midnight Racing Tokyo is a Roblox simulator where you aim to collect cars, customize them, and show their specs off in fast-paced competitions. Take a joyride around neon-tinted cities and vast mountain ranges of Japan. Enjoy a relaxing drive or push your vehicles to their limits to increase your rank.

