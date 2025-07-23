Midnight Game Show Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 23, 2025 We added new codes!

Midnight Game Show is a game for two. Teamwork is the best way to win the prize, but you can also sabotage, testing your friendship. Use the Midnight Game Show codes to make this game show even more entertaining. Force people to dance or make it rain coins.

All Midnight Game Show Codes List

Active Midnight Game Show Codes

1MVISITS : 500 Cash (New)

: 500 Cash SHOWTIME: 500 Cash

Expired Midnight Game Show Codes

There are currently no expired Midnight Game Show codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Midnight Game Show

Before you enter the show you should use the Midnight Game Show codes. They can be redeemed in the following way:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Midnight Game Show on Roblox. Press the PERKS button on the left. Enter a code into the text field. Hit the yellow check mark button to get goodies.

