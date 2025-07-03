Squid Game X Codes (July 2025) [JUMP ROPE]

Updated: July 3, 2025 We found new codes!

Even if you didn’t know about Squid Game Season 3, all you’d need to do would be look at the state of Roblox at the moment, and everything would become clear. Yeah, it’s Squid-likes all over the place, and that’s precisely why you’re looking at Squid Game X codes right now. Let’s check out those freebies!

All Squid Game X Codes List

Active Squid Game X Codes

STACKED : Free rewards

: Free rewards NEVERLOSE : Free rewards

: Free rewards FASTPASS : Free rewards

: Free rewards 400K_LIKES : Free rewards

: Free rewards LEVELUP : Free rewards

: Free rewards FRONTMAN : Free rewards

: Free rewards REVAMP : Free rewards

: Free rewards 150K_LIKES : Free rewards

: Free rewards PENTA : Free rewards

: Free rewards MINGLE : Free rewards

: Free rewards UPDATE11RELEASE : Free rewards

: Free rewards 100KLIKES : Free rewards

: Free rewards $250K$ : Free rewards

: Free rewards RISKYPLAY : Free rewards

: Free rewards RAININGCASH : Free rewards

: Free rewards REWARDTIME : Free rewards

: Free rewards DAILYBOOST : Free rewards

: Free rewards WINBIG : Free rewards

: Free rewards PERFECTRUN : Free rewards

: Free rewards QUICKWIN : Free rewards

: Free rewards ONECHANCE : Free rewards

: Free rewards PROPLAYER : Free rewards

: Free rewards 350K_LIKES: Free rewards

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired Squid Game X codes.

How to Redeem Squid Game X Codes

Here’s a step-by-step explanation of how to redeem codes in Squid Game X:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Squid Game X on Roblox. Go to the Shop on the left. Click on Codes (in the bottom right). Type in or paste your code in the Insert your code here! text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to redeem rewards.

