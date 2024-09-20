Meme Race Codes (2024-09-20)

After the latest Meme Race codes? This Roblox game tasks you with beating your record for sprinting in a drag race, gradually upgrading your stats to get faster. Fortunately, you can grab some early speed boosts by redeeming the coupons below.

All Meme Race Codes

Meme Race Codes (Working)

RELEASE : Speed boost (New)

: Speed boost FreeBoost : Speed boost

: Speed boost BoostLong: Speed boost

Meme Race Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Meme Race

Fortunately, it’s really easy to redeem coupons in Meme Race. Follow the instructions below and they’ll be activated! Even better, this works the same on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox.

Load into Meme Race from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Codes icon on the right-hand side.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Enter Code Here’ box.

Press the green Redeem button and check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Meme Race Codes?

You can find Meme Race coupons on the Roblox game page, linked in the instructions above. This tends to list the most recent added code, often in line with like milestones or updates. There’s also a Roblox group, Discord server, and YouTube channel worth checking out.

Most of all, though, you’ll want to bookmark this page and check back with Twinfinite regularly. We’ll do the busy work and manually check for new codes, adding them to our list accordingly. That way, you don’t need to waste time scrolling through chat logs and social media pages yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation here is that the code in question no longer works. Roblox codes often have a very short shelf life, and can expire without prior warning from the devs. As such, the only way to avoid disappointment is to redeem each code as soon as you spot it in this guide.

Other than that, we’d also recommend that you copy-paste codes directly from our list, instead of typing them out yourself. That way, it removes any margin for error regarding typos or misplaced characters that would prevent the code from working.

