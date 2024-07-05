Infinite Tower Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

Looking for the latest Infinite Tower Tycoon codes? This Roblox game from azertytrezazerti is all about crafting the largest tower you can, dominating your rivals in the process. If you’re diving in for the first time, redeeming all the active codes is a great way of giving yourself a boost.

All Infinite Tower Tycoon Codes

Infinite Tower Tycoon Codes (Working)

1klikes : $6k

: $6k 2klikes : :$12k

: :$12k 3klikes : $18k

: $18k 5klikes : $30k

: $30k 7.5klikes : $36k

: $36k premium: Premium subscribers only

Infinite Tower Tycoon Codes (Expired)

4klikes

How to Redeem Codes in Infinite Tower Tycoon

It’s surprisingly difficult to make use of coupons in Infinite Tower Tycoon. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Infinite Tower Tycoon via the Roblox game page.

Play through the game, building your tower organically until you unlock the chance to buy the Redeem Code Machine. For context, you’ll need to have purchased the second floor. At this point, the machine costs $2.25k.

Once you’ve purchased the Redeem Code Machine, interact with it to bring up the code redemption box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Return.

Check your cash balance to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Infinite Tower Tycoon Codes?

The best place to find more coupons is the Roblox game page, as seen above. In the description, there’s a comprehensive list of all the current working codes, alongside details on upcoming codes once the game hits specific like goals.

Alongside that, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly. We’ll update our list manually once new codes arrive, saving you the hassle of searching for them yourself. That way, all you need to do is check this guide before you play!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

First and foremost, make sure you’re typing the code in exactly as seen in our list. Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive, and require formatting like numbers and special characters. Any small discrepancy will cause an error, so it’s easiest to just copy and paste codes directly from this article.

Failing that, make sure the code you’re trying to redeem is actually valid. A lot of the time, Roblox codes go out of circulation without much prior warning from the devs. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code as soon as you spot it.

