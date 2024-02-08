Codes

One Punch Ultimate Codes (February 2024)

Get a bunch of free spins by redeeming the latest One Punch Ultimate codes!

One Punch Ultimate promo image
Image via WonderStar Studios

One Punch Ultimate is perfect for the fans who’ve been waiting for a game set in the One Punch Man universe. It is a challenging RPG where you have to face numerous enemies in combat. If you need more spins to get your favorite class, redeem One Punch Ultimate codes.

All One Punch Ultimate Codes List

One Punch Ultimate Codes (Working)

  • Fixed – 15 Spins

One Punch Ultimate Codes (Expired)

  • Release

How to Redeem Codes in One Punch Ultimate

To redeem One Punch Ultimate codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem One Punch Ultimate codes
Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Launch One Punch Ultimate in Roblox.
  2. Click the arrow on the right side of the screen.
  3. Click on the shopping basket icon.
  4. Scroll to the bottom of the shop screen.
  5. Enter a code into the Code Here text box.
  6. Press Claim to get your rewards.

About the author

Maja Kovačević

Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.

