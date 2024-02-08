One Punch Ultimate Codes (February 2024)

One Punch Ultimate is perfect for the fans who’ve been waiting for a game set in the One Punch Man universe. It is a challenging RPG where you have to face numerous enemies in combat. If you need more spins to get your favorite class, redeem One Punch Ultimate codes.

Recommended Videos

All One Punch Ultimate Codes List

One Punch Ultimate Codes (Working)

Fixed – 15 Spins

One Punch Ultimate Codes (Expired) show more Release show less

How to Redeem Codes in One Punch Ultimate

To redeem One Punch Ultimate codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch One Punch Ultimate in Roblox. Click the arrow on the right side of the screen. Click on the shopping basket icon. Scroll to the bottom of the shop screen. Enter a code into the Code Here text box. Press Claim to get your rewards.

To grab more freebies in other popular anime-inspired Roblox games, take a look at our lists of Peroxide codes and Dragon Ball Rage codes as well.