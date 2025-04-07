Limbus Defense Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 7, 2025 Added a new code!

With Limbus Defense codes, you can claim a ton of Lunacy, which is something that you totally want and need. Don’t think about it too much! Where we are going, you don’t need sanity—just good units and silly hats. You can get both with these codes.

All Limbus Defense Codes List

Working Limbus Defense Codes

200MEMBERS: 2,600 Lunacy

Expired Limbus Defense Codes

30KVISITS

1KMEMBERS

SolemnForTheVrosPLEASE

ToClaimArch

CleaningIsMoreImportant

ArchieINeedThis

How to Redeem Codes in Limbus Defense

Follow these steps to redeem Limbus Defense codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the ArchZara’s Opportunity Roblox group. Launch Limbus Defense on Roblox. Click the explosion button on the left side of the screen while in the Lobby. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

Limbus Defense Trello Link

While codes and free rewards are great, you can go one step further if you check out the official Limbus Defense Trello board. You can learn more about game mechanics, units, modes, and all other information you may ever need here.

