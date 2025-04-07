Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Limbus Defense promo art
Image via ArchZara's Opportunity
Category:
Codes

Limbus Defense Codes (April 2025)

Get your Limbus Defense codes here!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Apr 7, 2025 07:25 am

Updated: April 7, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

With Limbus Defense codes, you can claim a ton of Lunacy, which is something that you totally want and need. Don’t think about it too much! Where we are going, you don’t need sanity—just good units and silly hats. You can get both with these codes.

All Limbus Defense Codes List

Working Limbus Defense Codes 

  • 200MEMBERS: 2,600 Lunacy

Expired Limbus Defense Codes 

  • 30KVISITS
  • 1KMEMBERS
  • SolemnForTheVrosPLEASE
  • ToClaimArch
  • CleaningIsMoreImportant
  • ArchieINeedThis

Related: Planetary Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Limbus Defense

Follow these steps to redeem Limbus Defense codes:

How to redeem Limbus defense codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the ArchZara’s Opportunity Roblox group.
  2. Launch Limbus Defense on Roblox.
  3. Click the explosion button on the left side of the screen while in the Lobby.
  4. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  5. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

While codes and free rewards are great, you can go one step further if you check out the official Limbus Defense Trello board. You can learn more about game mechanics, units, modes, and all other information you may ever need here.

If you want to find codes for your other favorite titles on the platform, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy