Limbus Defense Codes (April 2025)

With Limbus Defense codes, you can claim a ton of Lunacy, which is something that you totally want and need. Don’t think about it too much! Where we are going, you don’t need sanity—just good units and silly hats. You can get both with these codes.
All Limbus Defense Codes List
Working Limbus Defense Codes
- 200MEMBERS: 2,600 Lunacy
Expired Limbus Defense Codes
- 30KVISITS
- 1KMEMBERS
- SolemnForTheVrosPLEASE
- ToClaimArch
- CleaningIsMoreImportant
- ArchieINeedThis
How to Redeem Codes in Limbus Defense
Follow these steps to redeem Limbus Defense codes:
- Join the ArchZara’s Opportunity Roblox group.
- Launch Limbus Defense on Roblox.
- Click the explosion button on the left side of the screen while in the Lobby.
- Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.
Limbus Defense Trello Link
While codes and free rewards are great, you can go one step further if you check out the official Limbus Defense Trello board. You can learn more about game mechanics, units, modes, and all other information you may ever need here.
