Hunter X Oath Codes (November 2024)

Lewis Rees
Published: Nov 18, 2024 10:12 am

Hunter X Oath is one of many Roblox titles inspired by the world of anime, with treasure/monster/bounty hunting anime Hunter X Hunter in the spotlight. Of course, if you’re trying to get a head start in your adventure, you might be looking for some codes. Here are all the Hunter X Oath codes.

All Hunter X Oath Codes

Hunter X Oath Codes (Working)

  • 20thegoat: Nen Colour
  • bettertrain: Clan Reroll
  • fixedsword: Clan Reroll
  • freecode: Clan Reroll
  • hunterexam: Potential Reroll
  • newgroup: Clan Reroll
  • newhatsusoon: Potential Reroll
  • plslike: Nen Colour
  • rerelease: Potential Reroll
  • revamping: Potential Reroll
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Clan Reroll
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2: Clan Reroll
  • shutdown3: Potential Reroll
  • thanksfor5likes: Potential Reroll
  • thanksfor10likes: Clan Reroll
  • thanksfor1kmembers: Potential Reroll
  • thanksfor1500members: Nen Color
  • thanksfor3000members: Potential Reroll
  • thanksfor10kvisits: Clan Reroll
  • thanksfor20kvisits: Clan Reroll
  • thanksfor40kvisits: Potential Reroll

Hunter X Oath Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Hunter X Oath codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Hunter X Oath

Redeeming Hunter X Oath Codes is a simple procedure. Here’s what you need to do:

  • Launch Hunter X Oath via the Roblox game page.
  • Click on the “Menu” button in the top left corner of the screen.
  • Select “Codes” from the drop-down menu.
  • Enter the code you want to redeem and click “Submit” to redeem your rewards.
Code Redemption screen in Hunter X Oath
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How Do You Get More Hunter X Oath Codes?

We’ll be updating this article periodically to reflect the most up-to-date information, including adding any new codes. You can also find Hunter X Oath codes under the FAQ section of the game’s Trello. If you need any other help, consider checking out Hunter X Oath’s official Discord server as well.

