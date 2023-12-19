how-to-make-huge-pets-in-pet-simulator-99

If there’s one thing Pet Simulator 99 has no shortage of, it’s pets. You’ve got bats, dogs, and even dragons. However, coveted above all are huge pets; enlarged versions with better stats. If you want some of your own, we’ll show you how to get huge pets in Pet Simulator 99!

How to Obtain Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99

Hatch Huge Pets From Eggs

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

The tried and true method, right? Hatching huge pets in Pet Simulator 99 isn’t the most efficient way, but it doesn’t require you haggling with other players in the Trade Plaza, either. There are two types of eggs you can hatch huge pets from:

Exclusive Eggs

Regular Eggs

What we mean by “Regular Eggs” are the ones you purchase using in-game currency, at the main hub where you spawn in. However, you won’t see any huge pets, if at all, from Regular Eggs until you’ve Rebirthed twice. Exclusive Eggs have a higher chance, but not by much and they also cost Robux.

Trade With Players at the Trading Plaza

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

If you’re lucky, and the price is right, you might be able to convince another player to trade over one of their huge pets. Keep in mind you’ll have to unlock it first. It isn’t something that’s available right from the start. In fact, we also have a guide on how to unlock the Trade Plaza!

We highly recommend getting acquainted with Pet Simulator 99 Trade Values to get an idea on what’s valuable.

While you’re in the Trade Plaza, you’ll also come across the Huge-A-Tron. If you stuff the machine with enough exclusive pets, eggs, and Robux, you’ll get a huge pet in return.

Earn Huge Pets From Playing Minigames

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Outside of trading and eggs, Pet Simulator 99 also has a few minigames you can engage with to earn pets the old fashioned way. Just like the very small chance you’ll get one from eggs, obtaining them from minigames is all about chance.

Not just any minigame will do, though. Just outside each minigame, you’ll see a sign that actually lists the rewards you can get. If you see a huge pet listed, then roll the dice and see what happens.

While not a minigame, redeeming Pet Simulator 99 codes is also a fine way of getting huge pets.

Transfer Your Huge Pets From Pet Simulator X

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Lastly, if you put some serious time in Pet Simulator X and have huge pets you left behind, you can transfer them into Pet Simulator 99. You have until June 2024 to do this, so you still have some time yet, but the sooner the better.

To do this, you’ll need to stop by the Pet Box in Pet Simulator X and use the transfer system. Once your pets are sent over, visit the Pet Box again, only this time in Pet Simulator 99. You’ll see them in the “Unclaimed” tab.

And that’s all there is on how to make huge pets in Pet Simulator 99, folks. Huge pets are certainly worth getting your hands on, if you can, considering they’re stronger than their smaller counterparts. Also look out for evolved, golden, rainbow, and shiny huge pets as they’re even more powerful.