Gubby Tower Defense Tier List and Guide [HARD MODE]

The best tower in Gubby Tower Defense depends on both whether you’re in the early, mid, or late game and specific situations. Some are great AOE damage towers, some boss-killers, and some are better for support. Let’s rank them all in our Gubby Tower Defense tier list and guide.

Gubby Tower Defense Tower Tier List

The best towers in Gubby Tower Defense are Gubbinator and Turret for single target DPS, Kamikubby for AOE, Queen for support, and Grubby/Golden Gubby for farm. I highly recommend you get Mafia Gubby as early as possible since he’s a great opening unit, especially with Golden Gubby on Hard Mode. Other than that, check out the ranking reasons for all units below.

S-Tier Towers

Tower Notes

Gubbinator

($4000 on Level 20) • One of the best single-target damage for killing bosses in the mid-to-late game of Gubby Tower Defense

• Expensive to unlock, place and upgrade but worth the single target burst DPS

• Needs Queen Gubby for stun protection

Turret Gubby

($3200 on Level 20) • The other excellent single-target damage dealer in the game. Also resists stuns better in the late game

• Can be run decently without Queen Gubby due to its innate stun resistance

Gubbinator

($6000 & The Crimson Tiara Quest) • The best support unit in Gubby Tower Defense because it transfers stun duration from nearby units to itself

• Can even clear stuns from all towers in the late game

• Summons units

Gubbinator

($1300) • A must-have unit for Hard Mode setups to generate economy

• Golden Gubby is sometimes better but overall Grubby is a better money generation tower

Gubbinator

($4500 on Level 25) • Best AOE damage unit in the game

• Best splash damage and range

• Decent fire rate when upgraded

A-Tier Towers

Tower Notes

Archmage Gubby

($2800 on Level 15) • Requires micromanagement to charge up attack on weak foes and then do burst damage on bosses

• Switch priority to weak to charge up attack then switch to the priority you need to attack key targets

King Gubby

($6000 & Whispers of Treason Quest) • King Gubby is quite underwhelming for his price so don’t rush him as he needs a buff

• He deals decent damage but definitely not S-Tier worthy

• He needs AOE and his ability is underpowered

• Queen is better for overall support

Mafia Gubby

($1400 on Level 10) • One of the best early units in the game that you can get quickly on Level 10

• Excellent for early to mid game waves

• Best beginner unit

Swubby • Great starter

• Easy to get for beginners

• Great Melee attack speed and can cheaply level to take out hidden enemies

Gubbinator

($1000) • Great AOE damage unit to place in tight angles due to low range

• Requires smart placement but can be good early to mid game

Golden Gubby

(Homeless Conqueror Quest) • Can be excellent when playing in a team to beat Hard Mode

• Better for single target damage, combine with Mafia for a strong early setup

• Grubby is usually better if you just want farm

Trickshot Gubby • Decent single target damage support to weaken strong enemies

• Set priority to strong

• Upgrades and scales quite well with amazing range

B-Tier Towers

Tower Notes

Shotgubby

(Swift Takeout Quest) • Great support because he can slow enemies but that’s about it

• Otherwise the stats are mid

• Much better than Pancake Gubby though

Pancake Gubby

($400) • AOE damage support unit for new players

• Aggros units that stun so they target Pancake Gubby instead of your other more important nearby units

C-Tier Towers

Tower Notes

Gubby • A starter unit that you’ll replace when you get Swubby

That’s it for our Gubby Tower Defense tier list and guide. Check out our Gubby Tower Defense codes for free goodies in the game.

