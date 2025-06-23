Gubby Tower Defense Codes (June 2025)

You're under attack, but Gubbies have your back! Redeem Gubby Tower Defense codes to get the toughest Gubbies and protect your realm.

Updated: June 23, 2025 We searched for new codes!

Gubbies look innocent enough with their low-poly bunny ears, cute paws, and tiny frame. But when backed into a corner, they’ll fight back ferociously! It’s a good thing they’re on your side because you’ll need their help and Gubby Tower Defense codes to stave off an enemy invasion.

All Working Gubby Tower Defense Codes

Active Gubby Tower Defense Codes

HardMode : 200 Gubcoins and 20 XP (New)

: 200 Gubcoins and 20 XP 200Active: +1 Level (New)

Expired Gubby Tower Defense Codes

50KVisits

secretgubby

1KVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Gubby Tower Defense

Follow the steps below to redeem Gubby Tower Defense codes in just a few seconds:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Gubby Tower Defense on Roblox. Complete the tutorial. Press the Other button (1) on the left side of the screen. Enter your code into the Code text box (2). Press the Submit Code button (3) to redeem your code.

