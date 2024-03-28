Roblox Godzilla X Kong Obby Codes (March 2024)

Well, nobody saw this coming. To herald the release of the latest Monsterverse movie, Legendary has created some Roblox Godzilla X Kong Obby codes to usher in the promotional experience alongside the film. In this game you complete obstacle courses in the Hollow Earth, bumping into your favorite monsters along the way.

All Roblox Godzilla X Kong Obby Codes

Godzilla X Kong Obby Codes (Active)

BabyKong : 50 Pickups

: 50 Pickups Obby : 50 Pickups

: 50 Pickups Godzilla : 50 Pickups

: 50 Pickups Kong : 80 Pickups

: 80 Pickups Amazing : 50 Pickups

: 50 Pickups Funtimes : 100 Pickups

: 100 Pickups Empire: 200 Pickups

Godzilla X Kong Obby Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Godzilla X Kong Obby

The process of redeeming these in-game codes is very easy. In fact, it’s identical on all versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Godzilla X Kong Obby via the Roblox game page.

Press the Promo Codes option on the top-right of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Confirms.

Check your Pickups tally at the top to see how much currency you’ve unlocked!

How to Get More Roblox Godzilla X Kong Obby Codes

The best place to spot more coupons is actually the Godzilla X Kong Obby game page. All active codes are listed in the description, so you can’t miss them when booting into the game. On top of that, it shares details on when new codes will arrive, mostly tied to like goals on the game.

As far as we can see, there isn’t a Discord server, X page, or any other social media for the game. As such, feel free to bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll do the hard work of searching for codes for you, automatically adding them to our list.

Why are My Roblox Godzilla X Kong Obby Codes Not Working?

There are two potential issues if you’re getting an error message when attempting to redeem a code, but the most likely scenario is that it has expired. Roblox devs don’t tend to share details on when a code will expire, so it can happen at any time.

The only other scenario is that you’re mistyping the code or missing some formatting. Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive and very specific with formatting, so ensure you’re entering the code exactly as seen on our list.

What is Godzilla X Kong Obby?

Godzilla X Kong Obby is a Roblox game tying into the upcoming crossover movie. Rather than playing as either of the titular monsters, you run across obstacle courses set in their underground lair. Completing the course gets you access to an exclusive trailer, so there’s plenty of incentive for fans of the series to dive in!

