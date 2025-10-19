Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Five Nights TD 2 units tier list
Image via Five Nights TD 2
Category:
Roblox

Five Nights TD 2 Units Tier List [RELEASE]

The ultimate tier list for Five Nights TD 2!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Oct 19, 2025 01:54 pm

FNTD 2 (Five Nights TD 2) is the successor of Five Nights TD, and a bunch of old and new units are in it, with completely rebalanced stats and game mechanics. Below, we will rank all units in FNTD 2 from best to worst based on their overall strength for all game modes. Also, note that this tier list is still a work in progress, and we will continue to update it until it’s complete. Anyway, scroll down and let’s dive into our ultimate Five Nights TD 2 units tier list!

Recommended Videos

IMPORTANT: This tier list is still under construction, as FNTD 2 is still very new, and the data we used is the one available before the release. We will continue to add units and information as they appear on the banner. Expect hourly updates!

FNTD 2 (Five Nights TD 2) Units Tier List

S
Shiny unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Endo 01
A
Withered Freddy unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Withered Freddy
Withered Bonnie unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Withered Bonnie
B
Cutlass Foxy unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Cutlass Foxy
Toy Bonnie unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Toy Bonnie
Freddy unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Freddy
C
Bonnie unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Bonnie
Foxy unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Foxy
Withered Chica unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Withered Chica
Toy Chica unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Toy Chica

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best units in FNTD 2 that will carry you through most game content.
  • A Tier: Very strong units that are worth summoning for if they appear on the banner, but they aren’t as high-priority as the S-tier ones.
  • B Tier: Situational units that are either good for the early waves because they are cheap or are good for the early game.
  • C Tier: Mediocre units that are really only good for the early game.

In the tier list above, we ranked all the currently known units in Five Nights TD 2. Note that most of the units in FNTD2 are similar to their versions from FNTD1. Therefore, the tier list might look fairly similar to the early FNTD1 tier lists. Unit details, stats, and ranking summaries will be updated in the list below as we test out all the units.

S Tier – Best Units in Five Nights TD 2

UnitStatsDetails & Ranking Summary
Shiny unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Endo 01		Stats: TBADescription: TBA

A Tier – Very Good Units

UnitStatsDetails & Ranking Summary
Withered Freddy unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Withered Freddy		Stats: TBADescription: TBA
Withered Bonnie unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Withered Bonnie		Stats: TBADescription: TBA

B Tier – Decent Units

UnitStatsDetails & Ranking Summary
Cutlass Foxy unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Cutlass Foxy		Stats: TBADescription: TBA
Toy Bonnie unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Toy Bonnie		CD: 2s
RNG: 10
DMG: 40
DPS: 20/s		Description: TBA
Freddy unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Freddy		Stats: TBADescription: TBA

C Tier – Mediocre Units

UnitStatsDetails & Ranking Summary
Bonnie unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Bonnie		CD: 2s
RNG: 25
DMG: 25
DPS: 10/s		Description: TBA
Foxy unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Foxy		CD: 2s
RNG: 15
DMG: 30
DPS: 15/s		Description: TBA
Withered Chica unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Withered Chica		CD: 3s
RNG: 20
DMG: 30
DPS: 10/s		Description: TBA
Toy Chica unit from the Five Nights TD 2 Roblox experience
Toy Chica		CD: 3s
RNG: 20
DMG: 25
DPS: 8/s		Description: TBA

FNTD 2 Units Tier List FAQ

What are the best early-game units in Five Nights TD 2?

Some of the best early-game units are Freddie, Toy Bonnie, Foxy, Toy Chica, and Bonnie.


Are the units in Five Nights TD 2 same as in Five Nights TD 1?

Most of the units are similar, but they are not the same regarding stats, animations, visuals, etc. Also, there is a substantial number of completely new units in the game.


Will units from FNTD 1 transfer to FNTD 2?

No, there will be no unit transfers between the games. However, old players who bought gamepasses will get compensated in some way.

And that does it for our Five Nights TD 2 units tier list for now. Again, we will continue to update it as new units show up on the banner and as we test them out. Be sure to bookmark this post and revisit it whenever the banner resets to find the rankings for all the new units that we added! Also, check out the Roblox section here on Twinfinite for more guides!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content