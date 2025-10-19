Five Nights TD 2 Units Tier List [RELEASE]

FNTD 2 (Five Nights TD 2) is the successor of Five Nights TD, and a bunch of old and new units are in it, with completely rebalanced stats and game mechanics. Below, we will rank all units in FNTD 2 from best to worst based on their overall strength for all game modes. Also, note that this tier list is still a work in progress, and we will continue to update it until it’s complete. Anyway, scroll down and let’s dive into our ultimate Five Nights TD 2 units tier list!

IMPORTANT: This tier list is still under construction, as FNTD 2 is still very new, and the data we used is the one available before the release. We will continue to add units and information as they appear on the banner. Expect hourly updates!

FNTD 2 (Five Nights TD 2) Units Tier List

S Endo 01 A Withered Freddy Withered Bonnie B Cutlass Foxy Toy Bonnie Freddy C Bonnie Foxy Withered Chica Toy Chica Tiers Explained S Tier : The best units in FNTD 2 that will carry you through most game content.

: The best units in FNTD 2 that will carry you through most game content. A Tier : Very strong units that are worth summoning for if they appear on the banner, but they aren’t as high-priority as the S-tier ones.

: Very strong units that are worth summoning for if they appear on the banner, but they aren’t as high-priority as the S-tier ones. B Tier : Situational units that are either good for the early waves because they are cheap or are good for the early game.

: Situational units that are either good for the early waves because they are cheap or are good for the early game. C Tier: Mediocre units that are really only good for the early game.

In the tier list above, we ranked all the currently known units in Five Nights TD 2. Note that most of the units in FNTD2 are similar to their versions from FNTD1. Therefore, the tier list might look fairly similar to the early FNTD1 tier lists. Unit details, stats, and ranking summaries will be updated in the list below as we test out all the units.

S Tier – Best Units in Five Nights TD 2

Unit Stats Details & Ranking Summary

Endo 01 Stats: TBA Description: TBA

A Tier – Very Good Units

Unit Stats Details & Ranking Summary

Withered Freddy Stats: TBA Description: TBA

Withered Bonnie Stats: TBA Description: TBA

B Tier – Decent Units

Unit Stats Details & Ranking Summary

Cutlass Foxy Stats: TBA Description: TBA

Toy Bonnie CD: 2s

RNG: 10

DMG: 40

DPS: 20/s Description: TBA

Freddy Stats: TBA Description: TBA

C Tier – Mediocre Units

Unit Stats Details & Ranking Summary

Bonnie CD: 2s

RNG: 25

DMG: 25

DPS: 10/s Description: TBA

Foxy CD: 2s

RNG: 15

DMG: 30

DPS: 15/s Description: TBA

Withered Chica CD: 3s

RNG: 20

DMG: 30

DPS: 10/s Description: TBA

Toy Chica CD: 3s

RNG: 20

DMG: 25

DPS: 8/s Description: TBA

FNTD 2 Units Tier List FAQ

What are the best early-game units in Five Nights TD 2? Some of the best early-game units are Freddie, Toy Bonnie, Foxy, Toy Chica, and Bonnie.

Are the units in Five Nights TD 2 same as in Five Nights TD 1? Most of the units are similar, but they are not the same regarding stats, animations, visuals, etc. Also, there is a substantial number of completely new units in the game.

Will units from FNTD 1 transfer to FNTD 2? No, there will be no unit transfers between the games. However, old players who bought gamepasses will get compensated in some way.

And that does it for our Five Nights TD 2 units tier list for now. Again, we will continue to update it as new units show up on the banner and as we test them out. Be sure to bookmark this post and revisit it whenever the banner resets to find the rankings for all the new units that we added! Also, check out the Roblox section here on Twinfinite for more guides!

