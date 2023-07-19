Roblox is crammed to the brim with horror games, and Bromeri’s is a love letter to Dead By Daylight. Yes, in this 4v1 asymmetrical horror game, four players try to flee from a sole killer as they attempt to switch on all the generators to make their escape. If you’ve arrived here, then chances are you’re looking for a leg up with the latest Dead By Roblox codes. Worry not, as you’re in the right place. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

All Working Dead By Roblox Codes

Right now, these are all the active, valid codes you can redeem for in-game freebies:

Wh3nUpdate : 120,000 BlockPoints

: 120,000 BlockPoints NewMapSoon : 50,000 BlockPoints

: 50,000 BlockPoints AeroComebackSeason = 69,000 BlockPoints

All Expired Codes

These invalid, inactive codes have expired and no longer work:

age = 10x your account age in Blockpoints

= 10x your account age in Blockpoints DeadByCode = 100k Blockpoints

= 100k Blockpoints Doctor = 50k Blockpoints

= 50k Blockpoints Bird300 = 300k Blockpoints

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming in-game codes is thankfully pretty straightforward. If you’re not sure how to do so, simply follow these steps:

First, launch Dead by Roblox.

Next, at the main menu, click on the Store icon.

Then, in the text box provided at the bottom of the screen, type in a code from the list above.

Hit Enter and the free items and boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the latest Dead By Roblox codes. For more, here’s how to escape from all the Rainbow Friends and what Yellow does. Or if you’d prefer, feel free to explore our further coverage down below before you go.