Blox Fruits Moon Cycle Guide

Understanding the Blox Fruits moon cycle is crucial to harness your character’s unleashed abilities. A full moon only comes around every once in a while, and blue moons are even rarer than that. In this guide, we’ll break down the overall moon schedule in the game, plus the buffs you get during special moon phases.

Recommended Videos

Blox Fruits Moon Cycle Explained

A full moon occurs in Blox Fruits once every hour, equating to three or four in-game days.

You’ll know when there’s a full moon because a big message appears on-screen for a brief period of time. It says “The light of a full moon peeks through the clouds.” Note that full moons only stick around for a short period of around 15 minutes, because Blox Fruits operates on an extensive moon cycle as follows:

Waning Crescent

Third Quarter

Waning Gibbous

Full Moon

Waxing Gibbous

First Quarter

Waxing Crescent

New Moon

Each phase of the moon cycle is denoted by a slight change of lighting in the sky of Blox Fruits‘ open world. That said, it’s only the Full Moon that strictly benefits players from a gameplay perspective.

Unfortunately, the game’s server browser doesn’t explicitly tell you which phase the moon is currently in. That means you may have to go AFK for a while in your quest for a full moon, because the visual differences (the on-screen full moon message notwithstanding) can be quite hard to discern.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

What Happens During a Full Moon in Blox Fruits?

Full moons in Blox Fruits are worth waiting for, because a range of exclusive gameplay opportunities open up during that short phase.

Most crucially of all, a full moon is the only time when you can find Kitsune Island. This new island arrived at the end of 2023 and comes with its own unique Devil Fruit alongside weapons. It’s only accessible if you’re waiting at Sea Danger Level 6 prior to the full moon beginning, so keeping tabs on the moon cycle is imperative.

You also need a full moon to activate the Soul Guitar puzzle located at the Gravestone by the Haunted Castle. Once activated by praying, you can complete it during any stage of the moon cycle, but it has to begin during a full moon.

That’s all you need to know about the moon cycle and full moons in Blox Fruits! For more on the game, check out how to get Mammoth Fruit and Kitsune Fruit. We’ve also got a comprehensive Blox Fruits stock guide.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more