How to Get Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits

The varieties of Fruits available at Blox Fruits are constantly growing. Amongst them are also Mythical Fruit, including the Mammoth Fruit. Here is how to find and get Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits on Roblox.

Where To Get Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits

Image Source: Gamer Robot Inc

You can obtain the Mammoth Fruit by visiting any of the Fruit Dealers available in Blox Fruits. You’ll have to have a bit of luck too, because Fruit Dealer’s inventory is random in most situations. Also, know that you’ll need a solid amount of cash to purchase it from the dealer. Here are two ways you can buy the Mammoth Fruit.

$2,700,000 Money

2,300 Robux

Unlike Fruit Dealer’s inventory, their locations are not random. The vendors always spawn at the same places and here is the list of all Fruit Dealer locations in Blox Fruits.

Middle Town

Port Town

Starter Island (Pirate or Marine)

Mansion

Dressarosa Docks

Cafe

Sometimes you won’t find the Mammoth Fruit in any of the dealer locations listed above. If that’s the case, then you’ll need to look for Advanced Fruit Dealers. They can be found on the Mirage Island. There is a higher chance you’ll find the desired fruit there because the advanced dealers have a minimum requirement of seven fruits, unlike regular Fruit Dealers’ standard three fruits.

In case you don’t have enough cash, you must be hoping that you can find the Mammoth Fruit while roaming in the wild in Blox Fruits. There is a possibility, but it isn’t likely. Since it’s a rare fruit, the chances of it randomly spawning in the world are extremely low. But who knows, maybe you’ll have luck and find it in a random place.

Is Mammoth Good for Grinding?

Many Blox Fruits players are wondering if Mammoths are good for grinding. One Reddit user discovered that they are actually surprisingly good, being great for raids and PvP.

Other sources claim that the Mammoth is actually very good for grinding because you unlock transformation and then you can hold F and manage to eliminate a lot of NPCs.

We hope our guide will help you find Mammoth Fruit since it is a valuable asset to have and obtain. Your best bet would be to save your funds, find a suitable fruit dealer, and buy from him whatever you like. Good luck!