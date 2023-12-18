How to get Kitsune Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Kitsune Fruit is the latest addition to the Blox Fruits world. It’s also the rarest and most expensive fruit ever to be added to the game. So, if you are a fan of rare Blox Fruits, you must be wondering how to get the Kitsune Fruit. Here is the answer.

What is Kitsune Fruit in Blox Fruits?

The Kitsune fruit takes the form of a nine-tailed fox (only on the icon, though, since it has five in-game) covered in blue fur and white flames. Also, it’s the only beast-type fruit that allows players to mount it.

What makes the Kitsune fruit so valuable is its extremely high damage, making it suitable for second and third-sea grinding. Additionally, almost all of its attacks are either great at AoE damage or crowd control. Even if you count out the mobility this fruit provides, it’s still worth its premium price tag.

How Do You Get a Kitsune Fruit in Blox Fruits?

Here is a list of all the ways you can get the Kitsune Fruit in Blox Fruits:

Buy it from the Blox Fruit Dealer.

Find it under a tree.

Win it from Blox Fruit Gatcha.

Win it from Kitsune Shrine.

Loot from Ship Raids.

By defending Castle on the Sea and dealing the final blow to the last enemy.

Loot from Factory Raids.

Trading.

Image Source: Gamer Robot YouTube

Buy the Kitsune Fruit From the Blox Fruit Dealer

You can buy a single Kitsune Fruit from the Blox Fruit Dealer for $8,000,000. Alternatively, you can permanently purchase the fruit for 4,000 Robux from the same vendor or via the in-game store.

Find a Kitsune Fruit Under a Tree

Random fruits spawn under trees every hour in Blox Fruits, and so does the Kitsune Fruit. However, it’s the rarest one in the game right now, so looking for one this way isn’t very efficient.

Win it From Blox Fruit Gatcha (Zioles)

The Blox Fruit Gatcha NPC is a character that grants players a random physical Blox Fruit in exchange for money. This is actually one of the most reliable methods of getting fruits, but it can be expensive because roll price scales with player level.

Win It From the Kitsune Shrine Event

Kitsune Shrines can be found on a Kitsune Island that spawns only during a full moon (60-80 minutes in-game). However, the chances of it spawning are currently unknown, though entering a Danger Level 6 sea is required.

Once you get on the island and interact with the shrine, a cutscene will play, and the full moon will transform into a blue moon for the next five minutes. This will start an event where you must collect as many Azure Embers as possible and trade them in at the shrine for a random item.

Regardless, the reward you get is random, requiring you to submit at least 20 embers for a chance to get a physical Kitsune fruit. This event also provides other Kitsune cosmetics, so it’s definitely worth playing even if you don’t get the fruit in the end.

Get a Kitsune Fruit Ship Raids

Ship Raids are sea events that appear only in the Second and Third Seas. These encounters pit you against up to three ships, of which the largest one is called the Grand Brigade. Most importantly, only the Grand Brigade can drop a fruit, and they only appear in the Third Sea, making this method very risky.

Defend the Castle on the Sea and Finish off the Last Enemy

Castle on the Sea is an island located at the center of the Third Sea. Every hour and 15 minutes, a pirate raid starts, where a bunch of pirates from the Second Sea attack the castle.

Participating in the event is one thing, but the most important thing you have to do is deal the finishing blow to the last pirate remaining. Only then will a random Blox Fruit drop to you. Otherwise, you will only get fragments.

Get a Kitsune Fruit From Factory Raids

The Factory is a large structure located in the Kingdom of Rose, northeast of the Cafe in the Second Sea. It hosts raids every hour and a half and rewards the player that dealt the most damage throughout a raid with a random Blox Fruit. This method isn’t very reliable unless you are already a very high level.

Trade With Other Players

Trading is the fastest method besides buying the fruit from the store, but you must offer valuable items in return. Also, the price difference between fruits being traded can’t be more than 40% (up to 100% with specific gamepasses), and you can only do the trading at the Cafe and the Mansion, located in the Second and Third Sea, respectively.

Hopefully, you can look for Kitsune Fruits on your own now. Also, we have a list of all working Blox Fruits codes, so be sure to check those out as well. Additionally, if you want something else Roblox-related, we left a couple of links below for your convenience.