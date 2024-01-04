Blox Fruits Stock – Current Fruits & Reset Time

Wondering what the current Blox Fruits Stock is? In the beloved Roblox game, there’s a dealer NPC with a rotating set of fruits to buy with your hard-earned cash. If you’ve got a few left to chip off your collection, or simply have extra currency to spare, it’s good to know the current stock. Let’s get into it!

Current Stock in Blox Fruits

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The current fruits in stock at the Blox Fruits dealer are as follows, alongside their values.

Spike ($180,000)

Flame ($250,000)

Phoenix ($1,800,000)

If you’ve got enough cash, you can bag yourself some rare Blox Fruits at the dealer. We’ll endeavor to update this guide as soon as the stock rotates, so you always know what’s on offer.

To find the dealer NPC in Blox Fruits, you can head to any number of locations. There are several on offer, with the dealer constantly appearing at them all simultaneously. Here they are:

Marine Starter Island

Middle Town

Kingdom of Rose Docks

Café

Mansion

Port Town

When is the Blox Fruits Stock Reset Time?

The Blox Fruits dealer’s stock resets every four hours. That means you only ever have to wait a short while if you aren’t interested in any of the fruits on offer, and want to wait to see what’s next. Simply set a timer or reminder, and log in to visit one of the aforementioned areas to check there.

While it may not help you snag the top-level pets, the dealer is always a handy resource if you’re after one or two specific fruits. Just bookmark our guide and check back often, so you know exactly what to spend your hard-earned currency on!

That’s all for this guide. For more Blox Fruits guides, check out how to get Mammoth Fruit, Kitsune Fruit, and Race V2. We’ve got even more Roblox guides below: