How To Get Race V2 in Roblox Blox Fruits

In the Roblox game Blox Fruits, players can play as one of six different races, each of which grants them unique passives and buffs to use in combat. Each race has at least a second and third version, known as V2 and V3. Players unlock stronger buffs and ability extensions as they level up, making it an important mechanic in the game. Here’s how players can get their race to V2 in Roblox Blox Fruits.

How to Upgrade a Race to V2

Image Source: Roblox

To upgrade a race to V2, players will need to talk to the NPC the Alchemist in the Green Zone, where they will be able to start the Flower Quest. To start this quest, players must be at least Level 850, and must have already completed the Colosseum Quest, which is given out by Bartilo and allows the player access to the third sea. Experience can be earned easily by playing through the game’s quests, defeating enemies, or by redeeming codes.

Once players complete the Flower Quest, they’re able to purchase the V2 race upgrade with $500,000. Players short on money can focus on completing quests, killing bosses, and participating in raids to earn enough money.

Available Races in Roblox Blox Fruits

When players first start Blox Fruits, they randomly spawn as one of four races: Human, Shark, Angel, or Rabbit. There are also two unique races that can only be obtained through completing special tasks: Cyborg and Ghoul. Players can change their race in various ways, such as purchasing a Race Change in the Products Shop for 90 Robux, re-rolling their race with Tort, or through limited-time offers only available during special events.

Each race has its own unique perks and abilities, which are strengthened once the player evolves their race to the next version. Thus, evolving the player’s race to V2 and eventually V3 are crucial steps in getting stronger and progressing through the quest line in Blox Fruits.