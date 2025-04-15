100+ Best Roblox Song IDs & Music Codes in 2025

Looking to enhance your Roblox gaming experience with the most popular and meme music? Well, we’ve compiled a list of over 100 best Roblox song IDs and music codes for 2025, categorized by genre to make it easier to scroll through. Whether you’re into memes, pop hits, phonk beats, or classical tunes, this guide has you covered. Scroll down, and let’s get started!
Table of Contents
🎭 Meme & Viral Roblox Song & Sound ID Codes
|Song/Sound Name & Artist
|Roblox Audio ID
|Steve’s Lava Chicken – Minecraft Movie
|94446515790251
|Whatcha Say (sound effect) – Jason Derulo
|168208965
|Jenny (loop) – Studio Killers
|170103636
|And The Trumpets They Go… (sound effect) – Jason Derulo
|146237847
|Raining Tacos – Parry Gripp
|142376088
|Get Hyper (sound effect) – Droideka
|138855854
|Moves Like Jagger (sound effect) – Maroon 5
|291895335
|Hi My Name is AUGHHHH!!!
|8834086511
|Windows XP
|1626996526
|Yowai Mo – Gojo Satoru
|7147847068
|
|Ganbare Ganbare – Sukuna
|7438381072
|That’s Too Easy – LeBron James
|18334985857
|Ultra Kill!!!
|937885646
|Flick Da Wrist – Chedda Da Connect
|717707785
|Team Fortress 2 – Valve Studio Orchestra
|166378555
|Flashbang (sound effect)
|433473612
|Ooh Kill Em (sound effect) – Meek Mill
|139222895
|aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|89497405886362
|Money Money Money (sound effect) – Meryl Streep
|1000123073
|Let’s Get it Started! – The Black Eyed Peas
|138134680
|
|Man Shut Yo…
|8676645335
|Emotional Damage
|8362816791
|Tyler1 Scream
|4466550012
|Deku Sussy Baka
|6537919656
|Ara Ara
|5683417249
|Kirai Yo, Kowai Yo – Frieren
|89494164416948
|AYAYA
|1327236313
|Peter Griffin Laugh – Family Guy
|7480592828
|Boss, you killed a child. Mission complete – MGSV
|18196219359
|Among Us (sound effect)
|15165595538
|Yamete Kudasai!
|6249372894
|How Can You Die – IShowSpeed
|9074515839
|Hi Honey – Hoshimachi Suisei
|6772698857
|Metal Pipe (sound effect)
|6729922069
|Fart Meme
|4809574295
🎤 Pop, Hip-Hop & EDM Roblox Music ID Codes
|Song/Sound Name & Artist
|Roblox Audio ID
|Deja Vu – Dylan R Berry
|1837021402
|Glitch Pop 2 – BGM Tunes
|106431331456170
|VIP Me – Edward Everitt
|1838028467
|Guitar & Synths
|1839822906
|Paradise Falls
|1837879082
|Tender Tropical House
|1836105293
|Candyland – Tobu
|118939739460633
|Mirage Portal
|75793628822368
|Sunburst – Tobu
|121336636707861
|Infectious – Tobu
|79451196298919
|Anime Lover’s Dream
|104018619971781
|Anime Dance Dance
|86231664466162
|What Does the Cat Say?
|83995001559408
|A Heart Worth Saving
|1836807218
|Maybe Us
|9047324992
🔥 Phonk, Metal & Underground Roblox Song IDs
|Song/Sound Name & Artist
|Roblox Audio ID
|Tokyo Drift – Fumitake Igarashi
|1837015626
|Lost in Eternity – Morgan Sansous
|1837247756
|Boss Fight!
|78744747224727
|Pac Man Phonk
|120889371113999
|Skibidi Toilet Phonk
|122863102226559
|Brazilian Phonk
|108621585736031
|Freakbob Phonk
|133170570098799
|Die With a Smile (meme) – Bruno Mars
|131302001414352
|Cristiano Ronaldo Phonk
|73780754958422
|Spooky Phonk
|110856257452699
|Need for Speed Phonk
|79688457266839
|Freak Phonk
|106713398673658
|TETRIS
|112419522233704
|The Final Phonk
|14145620056
|Catch My Drift
|14145627857
|Dress to Impress Phonk Theme Edit
|139161205970637
🎧 Lo-Fi & Chill Roblox Music ID Codes
|Song/Sound Name & Artist
|Roblox Audio ID
|Lo-Fi Chill A – APM Music
|9043887091
|Running – Tom Hillock
|1843436418
|Grace in Motion By The River
|133378537793931
|The Backrooms
|120817494107898
|Tropical Forest Lo-Fi
|71557483400828
|Sahara Desert Evening Lo-Fi
|124085407917650
|Careless Whisper
|80918407121445
|Anime Chill
|117083145236918
|Beach Morning Lo-Fi
|83784623771159
|Silent Forest
|81821734193614
|Chill Piano Garden
|70607720284853
|Glowing Light
|9046865261
|Say It’s For Real
|9047105410
|Violet Clouds (Bed Version)
|9046864509
|I’ll Show Ya
|9047105000
🎮 Game, TV & Anime Theme Roblox Music IDs
|Song/Sound Name & Artist
|Roblox Audio ID
|Stadium Rave – SpongeBob SquarePants
|1846368080
|What’s New Scooby Doo
|71819003795307
|Five Night’s at Freddy’s Movie Intro
|90992783956324
|Sprunki Dandy’s World
|129439376856975
|We Get Sprunki
|133187868591828
|SCP-106 Breach
|83114835204425
|Interstellar (Cornfield Chase)
|131395520644363
|Better Call Saul Theme (sound effect)
|9106904975
|Spiderman Black Suit Theme (sound effect)
|9108472930
|Fallout 3 New Vegas Mysterious Stranger Theme (sound effect)
|2032302678
|FNAF Security Breach – Chica Theme Electronic Mix
|121361553861661
🎶 Classical & Instrumental Roblox Song IDs
|Song/Sound Name & Artist
|Roblox Audio ID
|Carmen Suite No. 2: II. Habanera – Georges Bizet
|1837626377
|Canon – Johann Pachelbel
|1844159122
|Fur Elise – Ludwig van Beethoven
|1837626326
|Classic Chase – APM Music
|1837560230
|Gymnopedie No. 1 – Erik Satie
|9045766377
|Toreador From Carmen C – Georges Bizet
|1847795501
|Nocturne Opus 9 – Chopin
|1848028342
|Lacrimosa From Requiem In D Minor – Mozart
|1847105373
|Turkish March – Mozart
|1842150151
|Eine Kleine Nachtmusik – Mozart
|1848062261
|Symphony no. 9, Ode To Joy – Ludwig van Beethoven
|1840246654
|Moonlight Sonata – Ludwig van Beethoven
|1848056295
|Ave Maria – Schubert
|1836222363
Roblox Song ID & Music Codes FAQ
What Are Roblox Song IDs?
IDs are the unique codes that identify every audio asset (music, sound, song, etc.) updated to the Roblox creator hub. With these IDs, Roblox creators and players can inject cool music and sound into their experiences. You can see the audio’s ID in the URL of the asset’s page on the Creator Hub.
How to Use Song and Music ID Codes on Roblox?
If you’re a creator, you can click on Try in Studio on the store page of an audio asset to add it to your Roblox Studio library. If you’re a player, you can copy the asset ID from the URL and paste it into the Song/Sound/Music ID input box inside a Roblox experience.
Where to Find More Roblox Song and Music IDs?
The best place to find more song and music IDs is the audio section on the Roblox creator hub.
Why Is My Song ID Not Working?
Some songs and sounds get taken down over time by either a copyright strike or by being turned private. In that case, there is nothing you can do but find an alternative code for that same audio.
And that does it for our ultimate Roblox song ID and music codes list for 2025. Now, you can customize your experience with all the newest and coolest songs available on the Roblox store! For more Roblox-related lists and guides, check out the Roblox hub here on Twinfinite.
Published: Apr 15, 2025 07:53 am