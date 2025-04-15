100+ Best Roblox Song IDs & Music Codes in 2025

All the best Roblox song IDs and music codes in 2025 in one place!

Looking to enhance your Roblox gaming experience with the most popular and meme music? Well, we’ve compiled a list of over 100 best Roblox song IDs and music codes for 2025, categorized by genre to make it easier to scroll through. Whether you’re into memes, pop hits, phonk beats, or classical tunes, this guide has you covered. Scroll down, and let’s get started!

Recommended Videos

🎭 Meme & Viral Roblox Song & Sound ID Codes

Song/Sound Name & Artist Roblox Audio ID Steve’s Lava Chicken – Minecraft Movie 94446515790251 Whatcha Say (sound effect) – Jason Derulo 168208965 Jenny (loop) – Studio Killers 170103636 And The Trumpets They Go… (sound effect) – Jason Derulo 146237847 Raining Tacos – Parry Gripp 142376088 Get Hyper (sound effect) – Droideka 138855854 Moves Like Jagger (sound effect) – Maroon 5 291895335 Hi My Name is AUGHHHH!!! 8834086511 Windows XP 1626996526 Yowai Mo – Gojo Satoru 7147847068 Ganbare Ganbare – Sukuna 7438381072 That’s Too Easy – LeBron James 18334985857 Ultra Kill!!! 937885646 Flick Da Wrist – Chedda Da Connect 717707785 Team Fortress 2 – Valve Studio Orchestra 166378555 Flashbang (sound effect) 433473612 Ooh Kill Em (sound effect) – Meek Mill 139222895 aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh 89497405886362 Money Money Money (sound effect) – Meryl Streep 1000123073 Let’s Get it Started! – The Black Eyed Peas 138134680 Man Shut Yo… 8676645335 Emotional Damage 8362816791 Tyler1 Scream 4466550012 Deku Sussy Baka 6537919656 Ara Ara 5683417249 Kirai Yo, Kowai Yo – Frieren 89494164416948 AYAYA 1327236313 Peter Griffin Laugh – Family Guy 7480592828 Boss, you killed a child. Mission complete – MGSV 18196219359 Among Us (sound effect) 15165595538 Yamete Kudasai! 6249372894 How Can You Die – IShowSpeed 9074515839 Hi Honey – Hoshimachi Suisei 6772698857 Metal Pipe (sound effect) 6729922069 Fart Meme 4809574295

🎤 Pop, Hip-Hop & EDM Roblox Music ID Codes

Song/Sound Name & Artist Roblox Audio ID Deja Vu – Dylan R Berry 1837021402 Glitch Pop 2 – BGM Tunes 106431331456170 VIP Me – Edward Everitt 1838028467 Guitar & Synths 1839822906 Paradise Falls 1837879082 Tender Tropical House 1836105293 Candyland – Tobu 118939739460633 Mirage Portal 75793628822368 Sunburst – Tobu 121336636707861 Infectious – Tobu 79451196298919 Anime Lover’s Dream 104018619971781 Anime Dance Dance 86231664466162 What Does the Cat Say? 83995001559408 A Heart Worth Saving 1836807218 Maybe Us 9047324992

🔥 Phonk, Metal & Underground Roblox Song IDs

Song/Sound Name & Artist Roblox Audio ID Tokyo Drift – Fumitake Igarashi 1837015626 Lost in Eternity – Morgan Sansous 1837247756 Boss Fight! 78744747224727 Pac Man Phonk 120889371113999 Skibidi Toilet Phonk 122863102226559 Brazilian Phonk 108621585736031 Freakbob Phonk 133170570098799 Die With a Smile (meme) – Bruno Mars 131302001414352 Cristiano Ronaldo Phonk 73780754958422 Spooky Phonk 110856257452699 Need for Speed Phonk 79688457266839 Freak Phonk 106713398673658 TETRIS 112419522233704 The Final Phonk 14145620056 Catch My Drift 14145627857 Dress to Impress Phonk Theme Edit 139161205970637

🎧 Lo-Fi & Chill Roblox Music ID Codes

Song/Sound Name & Artist Roblox Audio ID Lo-Fi Chill A – APM Music 9043887091 Running – Tom Hillock 1843436418 Grace in Motion By The River 133378537793931 The Backrooms 120817494107898 Tropical Forest Lo-Fi 71557483400828 Sahara Desert Evening Lo-Fi 124085407917650 Careless Whisper 80918407121445 Anime Chill 117083145236918 Beach Morning Lo-Fi 83784623771159 Silent Forest 81821734193614 Chill Piano Garden 70607720284853 Glowing Light 9046865261 Say It’s For Real 9047105410 Violet Clouds (Bed Version) 9046864509 I’ll Show Ya 9047105000

🎮 Game, TV & Anime Theme Roblox Music IDs

Song/Sound Name & Artist Roblox Audio ID Stadium Rave – SpongeBob SquarePants 1846368080 What’s New Scooby Doo 71819003795307 Five Night’s at Freddy’s Movie Intro 90992783956324 Sprunki Dandy’s World 129439376856975 We Get Sprunki 133187868591828 SCP-106 Breach 83114835204425 Interstellar (Cornfield Chase) 131395520644363 Better Call Saul Theme (sound effect) 9106904975 Spiderman Black Suit Theme (sound effect) 9108472930 Fallout 3 New Vegas Mysterious Stranger Theme (sound effect) 2032302678 FNAF Security Breach – Chica Theme Electronic Mix 121361553861661

🎶 Classical & Instrumental Roblox Song IDs

Song/Sound Name & Artist Roblox Audio ID Carmen Suite No. 2: II. Habanera – Georges Bizet 1837626377 Canon – Johann Pachelbel 1844159122 Fur Elise – Ludwig van Beethoven 1837626326 Classic Chase – APM Music 1837560230 Gymnopedie No. 1 – Erik Satie 9045766377 Toreador From Carmen C – Georges Bizet 1847795501 Nocturne Opus 9 – Chopin 1848028342 Lacrimosa From Requiem In D Minor – Mozart 1847105373 Turkish March – Mozart 1842150151 Eine Kleine Nachtmusik – Mozart 1848062261 Symphony no. 9, Ode To Joy – Ludwig van Beethoven 1840246654 Moonlight Sonata – Ludwig van Beethoven 1848056295 Ave Maria – Schubert 1836222363

Roblox Song ID & Music Codes FAQ

Image by Twinfinite



What Are Roblox Song IDs? IDs are the unique codes that identify every audio asset (music, sound, song, etc.) updated to the Roblox creator hub. With these IDs, Roblox creators and players can inject cool music and sound into their experiences. You can see the audio’s ID in the URL of the asset’s page on the Creator Hub.

How to Use Song and Music ID Codes on Roblox? If you’re a creator, you can click on Try in Studio on the store page of an audio asset to add it to your Roblox Studio library. If you’re a player, you can copy the asset ID from the URL and paste it into the Song/Sound/Music ID input box inside a Roblox experience.

Where to Find More Roblox Song and Music IDs? The best place to find more song and music IDs is the audio section on the Roblox creator hub.

Why Is My Song ID Not Working? Some songs and sounds get taken down over time by either a copyright strike or by being turned private. In that case, there is nothing you can do but find an alternative code for that same audio.

And that does it for our ultimate Roblox song ID and music codes list for 2025. Now, you can customize your experience with all the newest and coolest songs available on the Roblox store! For more Roblox-related lists and guides, check out the Roblox hub here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy