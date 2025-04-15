Forgot password
100+ Best Roblox Song IDs & Music Codes in 2025

All the best Roblox song IDs and music codes in 2025 in one place!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Apr 15, 2025 07:53 am

Looking to enhance your Roblox gaming experience with the most popular and meme music? Well, we’ve compiled a list of over 100 best Roblox song IDs and music codes for 2025, categorized by genre to make it easier to scroll through. Whether you’re into memes, pop hits, phonk beats, or classical tunes, this guide has you covered. Scroll down, and let’s get started!

Table of Contents

🎭 Meme & Viral Roblox Song & Sound ID Codes

Song/Sound Name & ArtistRoblox Audio ID
Steve’s Lava Chicken – Minecraft Movie94446515790251
Whatcha Say (sound effect) – Jason Derulo168208965
Jenny (loop) – Studio Killers170103636
And The Trumpets They Go… (sound effect) – Jason Derulo146237847
Raining Tacos – Parry Gripp142376088
Get Hyper (sound effect) – Droideka138855854
Moves Like Jagger (sound effect) – Maroon 5291895335
Hi My Name is AUGHHHH!!!8834086511
Windows XP1626996526
Yowai Mo – Gojo Satoru7147847068
Ganbare Ganbare – Sukuna7438381072
That’s Too Easy – LeBron James18334985857
Ultra Kill!!!937885646
Flick Da Wrist – Chedda Da Connect717707785
Team Fortress 2 – Valve Studio Orchestra166378555
Flashbang (sound effect)433473612
Ooh Kill Em (sound effect) – Meek Mill139222895
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh89497405886362
Money Money Money (sound effect) – Meryl Streep1000123073
Let’s Get it Started! – The Black Eyed Peas138134680
Man Shut Yo…8676645335
Emotional Damage8362816791
Tyler1 Scream4466550012
Deku Sussy Baka6537919656
Ara Ara5683417249
Kirai Yo, Kowai Yo – Frieren89494164416948
AYAYA1327236313
Peter Griffin Laugh – Family Guy7480592828
Boss, you killed a child. Mission complete – MGSV18196219359
Among Us (sound effect)15165595538
Yamete Kudasai!6249372894
How Can You Die – IShowSpeed9074515839
Hi Honey – Hoshimachi Suisei6772698857
Metal Pipe (sound effect)6729922069
Fart Meme4809574295

🎤 Pop, Hip-Hop & EDM Roblox Music ID Codes

Song/Sound Name & ArtistRoblox Audio ID
Deja Vu – Dylan R Berry1837021402
Glitch Pop 2 – BGM Tunes106431331456170
VIP Me – Edward Everitt1838028467
Guitar & Synths1839822906
Paradise Falls1837879082
Tender Tropical House1836105293
Candyland – Tobu118939739460633
Mirage Portal75793628822368
Sunburst – Tobu121336636707861
Infectious – Tobu79451196298919
Anime Lover’s Dream104018619971781
Anime Dance Dance86231664466162
What Does the Cat Say?83995001559408
A Heart Worth Saving1836807218
Maybe Us9047324992

🔥 Phonk, Metal & Underground Roblox Song IDs

Song/Sound Name & ArtistRoblox Audio ID
Tokyo Drift – Fumitake Igarashi1837015626
Lost in Eternity – Morgan Sansous1837247756
Boss Fight!78744747224727
Pac Man Phonk120889371113999
Skibidi Toilet Phonk122863102226559
Brazilian Phonk108621585736031
Freakbob Phonk133170570098799
Die With a Smile (meme) – Bruno Mars131302001414352
Cristiano Ronaldo Phonk73780754958422
Spooky Phonk110856257452699
Need for Speed Phonk79688457266839
Freak Phonk106713398673658
TETRIS112419522233704
The Final Phonk14145620056
Catch My Drift14145627857
Dress to Impress Phonk Theme Edit139161205970637

🎧 Lo-Fi & Chill Roblox Music ID Codes

Song/Sound Name & ArtistRoblox Audio ID
Lo-Fi Chill A – APM Music9043887091
Running – Tom Hillock1843436418
Grace in Motion By The River133378537793931
The Backrooms120817494107898
Tropical Forest Lo-Fi71557483400828
Sahara Desert Evening Lo-Fi124085407917650
Careless Whisper80918407121445
Anime Chill117083145236918
Beach Morning Lo-Fi83784623771159
Silent Forest81821734193614
Chill Piano Garden70607720284853
Glowing Light9046865261
Say It’s For Real9047105410
Violet Clouds (Bed Version)9046864509
I’ll Show Ya9047105000

🎮 Game, TV & Anime Theme Roblox Music IDs

Song/Sound Name & ArtistRoblox Audio ID
Stadium Rave – SpongeBob SquarePants1846368080
What’s New Scooby Doo71819003795307
Five Night’s at Freddy’s Movie Intro90992783956324
Sprunki Dandy’s World129439376856975
We Get Sprunki133187868591828
SCP-106 Breach83114835204425
Interstellar (Cornfield Chase)131395520644363
Better Call Saul Theme (sound effect)9106904975
Spiderman Black Suit Theme (sound effect)9108472930
Fallout 3 New Vegas Mysterious Stranger Theme (sound effect)2032302678
FNAF Security Breach – Chica Theme Electronic Mix121361553861661

🎶 Classical & Instrumental Roblox Song IDs

Song/Sound Name & ArtistRoblox Audio ID
Carmen Suite No. 2: II. Habanera – Georges Bizet1837626377
Canon – Johann Pachelbel1844159122
Fur Elise – Ludwig van Beethoven1837626326
Classic Chase – APM Music1837560230
Gymnopedie No. 1 – Erik Satie9045766377
Toreador From Carmen C – Georges Bizet1847795501
Nocturne Opus 9 – Chopin1848028342
Lacrimosa From Requiem In D Minor – Mozart1847105373
Turkish March – Mozart1842150151
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik – Mozart1848062261
Symphony no. 9, Ode To Joy – Ludwig van Beethoven1840246654
Moonlight Sonata – Ludwig van Beethoven1848056295
Ave Maria – Schubert1836222363

Roblox Song ID & Music Codes FAQ

how to find roblox song id music codes
Image by Twinfinite

What Are Roblox Song IDs?

IDs are the unique codes that identify every audio asset (music, sound, song, etc.) updated to the Roblox creator hub. With these IDs, Roblox creators and players can inject cool music and sound into their experiences. You can see the audio’s ID in the URL of the asset’s page on the Creator Hub.


How to Use Song and Music ID Codes on Roblox?

If you’re a creator, you can click on Try in Studio on the store page of an audio asset to add it to your Roblox Studio library. If you’re a player, you can copy the asset ID from the URL and paste it into the Song/Sound/Music ID input box inside a Roblox experience.


Where to Find More Roblox Song and Music IDs?

The best place to find more song and music IDs is the audio section on the Roblox creator hub.


Why Is My Song ID Not Working?

Some songs and sounds get taken down over time by either a copyright strike or by being turned private. In that case, there is nothing you can do but find an alternative code for that same audio.

And that does it for our ultimate Roblox song ID and music codes list for 2025. Now, you can customize your experience with all the newest and coolest songs available on the Roblox store! For more Roblox-related lists and guides, check out the Roblox hub here on Twinfinite.

