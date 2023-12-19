How to Evolve Alolan Graveler into Alolan Golem in Pokemon Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has plenty of returning Pokemon players who will need to catch and trade to complete their Pokedex. Among them is Alolan Graveler, who evolves into Alolan Golem. However, this evolution isn’t as easy to obtain as simply leveling up. Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered with all the info you’ll need to obtain Alolan Golem in no time!

Pokemon Indigo Disk Alolan Graveler Location

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion, Alolan Graveler is one of many Pokemon who can be obtained in the wilderness of Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. However, Alolan Graveler’s evolution of Alolan Golem is slightly more difficult to obtain than the average ‘Mon, which can cause some confusion for Trainers.

Before worrying about evolution mechanics, you will first need to obtain an Alolan Graveler. These ‘Mons can generally be found pretty easily in the Canyon Biome of Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. However, if you’re struggling to encounter an Alolan Graveler, then we’ve marked an area on the map screenshot below in which they commonly spawn, indicted by the orange flag.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Evolving Alolan Graveler into Alolan Golem

Afetr successfully obtaining an Alolan Graveler, it’s now time to evolve it. To trigger this evolution, players will need to trade Alolan Graveler to another Trainer. This means that unfortunately, you’ll have to find a friend or trusted trade partner to do a tradeback evolution with you, as sending it over in a random trade means the unknowing other player will probably take off with your ‘Mon.

In the case that you need to source someone to complete this tradeback with you, there are a couple of suitable forums that you can use to find a trade partner:

As soon as Alolan Graveler has been traded to another player, it wil automatically evolve. That player can then trade Alolan Golem back to you, and you’ll have your little rock buddy in no time!

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about evolving Alolan Graveler into Alolan Golem. Now that you’ve checked this one from your Pokedex, why not head out to discover more Pokemon and catch ’em all? We’ve got locations for Milcery or Minior to help you complete the Blueberry Pokedex, so check them out if you need to nab these ‘Mons!