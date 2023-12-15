How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion has plenty of beloved Pokemon returning to rediscover and catch for your team. Among them are the iconic Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Galarian Slowking. If you’re wondering how to obtain these three ‘Mons for your team and evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, follow along below. We’ve got all the information you’ll need!

Pokemon Indigo Disk – How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, Galarian Slowpoke is fairly easy to obtain. If you’re unsure of where to search, then feel free to check out our complete guide covering the whereabouts of the lovable little fella.

Once you’ve successfully caught a Galarian Slowpoke (or two) for yourself, there’s a very particular method to evolve it. This involves getting your hands on one of two items, and then using it to trigger the evolution mechanic. These items can take some time to obtain, so we’ve got all the tips you’ll need.

Galarian Slowpoke evolves into Galarian Slowbro via an item called the Galarica Cuff. It evolves into Galarian Slowking via an item called the Galarica Wreath.

To obtain either of these items, you will need to speak to an NPC located at the plaza within the Coastal Biome. There are quite a few NPCs hanging around, but you’ll be able to identify the correct individual as they’re stood just left of the Vending Machines.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Upon speaking to this NPC, they will offer to weave your choice of a Galarica Cuff or Galarica Wreath if you provide them with some Galarica Twigs to do so. Crafting a Galarica Cuff requires 8 Galarica Twigs. Crafting the Galarica Wreath is a little more expensive at 15 Galarica Twigs.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The best place to search for Galarica Twigs is indicated by the orange flag on the map screenshot above. By searching the sand of this beach area high and low for any item sparkles, you’ll soon accumulate a stash of these items for your use.

Once you have the correct number of Galarica Twigs, head back to the NPC mentioned earlier. Then, craft your item of choice, and give it to your Galarian Slowpoke to trigger the corresponding evolution. It’s as easy as that!

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Galarian Slowking. Now you know how to collect this trio, why not take a look at some of our other Pokemon hunting guides? Check out where to find Milcery, Beldum, or Minior. This way, you can get one step closer to completing the Blueberry ‘Dex.