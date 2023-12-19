How to Catch Iron Crown in Pokemon Indigo Disk

Iron Crown is one of several Legendary Pokemon to receive a brand new Futuristic or Ancient form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion. However, this Pokemon won’t be roaming around everywhere like most other specimens, so there are a few extra steps you’ll need to do to ensure you get your hands on this Steel/Psychic.

Catching Iron Crown in Pokemon Indigo Disk

When looking to catch Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, there are a few important things that players will need to consider beforehand. Most importantly, you’ll need to ensure you have the Pokemon Violet version, as Iron Crown is a version exclusive locked to this copy of the game. For Pokemon Scarlet players, you won’t be able to naturally obtain Iron Crown in your copies of the game, so you’ll be restricted to obtaining it through trades only.

For Pokemon Violet players, you’ll first need to head into Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium and meet up with Perrin. Much like in the Teal Mask DLC, you will be able to find this photographer NPC hanging out in the beginning area of the Indigo Disk DLC. Now walk up to her and begin a conversation to learn that she needs your help yet again with more research. To help Perrin out, she will task you with registering 200 different Pokemon species in your Blueberry Pokedex.

This may take a while but is doable by thoroughly exploring each of the four biomes within the Terrarium. Alternatively, you could also transfer eligible ‘Mons from past Generations to your game through Pokemon HOME.

Once you’ve successfully registered 200 different kinds of species in your ‘Dex, return to Perrin and speak to her again. She will now uncover a series of photographs taken in Area Zero, which you can use to track down the whereabouts of Iron Boulder and Iron Crown, both of which will now spawn in Area Zero for you to catch.

The exact location in which they spawn is also very easy to reach. First you will need to enter Area Zero through the main gate and not any of the research stations. Once inside, follow the main path on the left in front of where you spawn in. As you move forward, you will notice a hole on the left side that is fenced off.

Use Miraidon to jump over the fence and down onto the surface below. Exactly where you land is the spawn location for Iron Crown, so finding it is easy as that!

That's everything you need to know about catching Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk DLC.