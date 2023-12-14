How to Catch Iron Boulder in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Iron Boulder is among the brand new Pokemon that have arrived with Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion, bringing a new Rock/Psychic futuristic variation of the well-known species, Terakkion.

You’ll need to obtain this ‘Mon to complete your Blueberry Pokedex, so if you’re setting out on an adventure to track down the big robotic-looking fella, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need to find success.

Pokemon Indigo Disk – How to Get Iron Boulder, Explained

Iron Boulder is the new, Future form of Terrakion that has been introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. To get your hands on this Rock/Psychic Dual-Type, you’ll need to meet some prerequisites and spend some time grinding through each section of the Blueberry Academy Terrarium to meet secondary requirements. Don’t worry, though; we’re here to guide you through everything step-by-step below.

Before setting foot on a chase, you should be aware that Iron Boulder is an exclusive Pokemon to the Violet version of the game only, meaning Pokemon Scarlet players will be unable to obtain this ‘Mon unless they trade with a friend who owns Pokemon Violet.

For Violet players, you’ll first need to locate Perrin, who will be found hanging out near the first area of the Indigo Disk DLC. Initiate a conversation with her, and you will soon be tasked with a mission to collect data for 200 different species of Pokemon within the Blueberry Academy Terrarium. This will be rather time-consuming, so be sure to scour every biome for different ‘Mons. Alternatively, you could transfer Pokemon over from previous games via Pokemon HOME to save some time.

After completing this task, return and speak to Perrin once again, and she will unveil a series of photographs taken at Area Zero. You can then use these photos to track your way to the new Future Legendary Pokemon, Iron Crown, and Iron Boulder.

That’s it for how to get your hands on Iron Boulder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you know the method for obtaining this bulky beast, why not check out the rest of our guides here at Twinfinite? We have plenty of topics that can help you complete the Blueberry Dex, such as where to find and catch Milcery, or how to evolve Inkay into Malamar.