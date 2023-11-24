Pokemon GO: Terrakion Weakness & Counters, Explained

As of November, 2023, Terrakion has made a return to Raids in Pokemon GO. With may Trainers around the world going up against this Legendary ‘Mon, it’s important to know the biggest weaknesses and counters for Terrakion prior to battle. We’ve got you covered with all of this information, so follow along below.

What Terrakion’s Weaknesses and Counters Are in Pokemon GO

Terrakion will be a frequent 5-Star Raid Spawn in Pokemon GO during the dates of Nov. 23, 2023, to 27 Nov 2023, as part of the in-game Party Up event. During this period, many Trainers will be eager to take on the Legendary for an opportunity to catch one for themselves. To help you succeed in your Raid Battles against Terrakion, we’ve summarized its most significant weaknesses and counters to help you gain the upper hand.

Terrakion is weak to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy Type Pokemon, with attacks of those Typings doing 1.6x damage. Despite having quite a few weaknesses, Terrakion will still be a challenge to go up against due to the inflated CP of Raid Bosses. For this reason, there are a select few Pokemon best suited for this battle, as indicated by a combination of Type advantage, moves, and win percentage collected by user data.

As per Pokebattler.com, here is a list of fifteen of the best Pokemon GO counters for Terrakion, including moves:

Shadow Mewtwo

Fast Move – Confusion

Charged Move – Psystrike

Primal Kyogre

Fast Move – Waterfall

Charged Move – Origin Pulse

Mega Alakazam

Fast Move – Confusion

Charged Move – Psychic

Primal Groudon

Fast Move – Mud Shot

Charged Move – Precipice Blades

Mewtwo

Fast Move – Confusion

Charged Move – Psystrike

Mega Gallade

Fast Move – Confusion

Charged Move – Psychic

Mega Gardevoir

Fast Move – Confusion

Charged Move – Psychic

Mega Swampert

Fast Move – Water Gun

Charged Move – Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp

Fast Move – Mud Shot

Charged Move – Earth Power

Mega Latios

Fast Move – Zen Headbutt

Charged Move – Psychic

Mega Sceptile

Fast Move – Bullet Seed

Charged Move – Frenzy Plant

Shadow Latios

Fast Move – Zen Headbutt

Charged Move – Psychic

Hoopa Unbound

Fast Move – Confusion

Charged Move – Psychic

Mega Blastoise

Fast Move – Water Gun

Charged Move – Hydro Cannon

Shadow Metagross

Fast Move – Bullet Punch

Charged Move – Meteor Mash

That's everything you need to know about all of Terrakion's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO.