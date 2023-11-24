Pokemon GO: Terrakion Weakness & Counters, Explained

As of November, 2023, Terrakion has made a return to Raids in Pokemon GO. With may Trainers around the world going up against this Legendary ‘Mon, it’s important to know the biggest weaknesses and counters for Terrakion prior to battle. We’ve got you covered with all of this information, so follow along below.
What Terrakion’s Weaknesses and Counters Are in Pokemon GO
Terrakion will be a frequent 5-Star Raid Spawn in Pokemon GO during the dates of Nov. 23, 2023, to 27 Nov 2023, as part of the in-game Party Up event. During this period, many Trainers will be eager to take on the Legendary for an opportunity to catch one for themselves. To help you succeed in your Raid Battles against Terrakion, we’ve summarized its most significant weaknesses and counters to help you gain the upper hand.
Terrakion is weak to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy Type Pokemon, with attacks of those Typings doing 1.6x damage. Despite having quite a few weaknesses, Terrakion will still be a challenge to go up against due to the inflated CP of Raid Bosses. For this reason, there are a select few Pokemon best suited for this battle, as indicated by a combination of Type advantage, moves, and win percentage collected by user data.
As per Pokebattler.com, here is a list of fifteen of the best Pokemon GO counters for Terrakion, including moves:
Shadow Mewtwo
- Fast Move – Confusion
- Charged Move – Psystrike
Primal Kyogre
- Fast Move – Waterfall
- Charged Move – Origin Pulse
Mega Alakazam
- Fast Move – Confusion
- Charged Move – Psychic
Primal Groudon
- Fast Move – Mud Shot
- Charged Move – Precipice Blades
Mewtwo
- Fast Move – Confusion
- Charged Move – Psystrike
Mega Gallade
- Fast Move – Confusion
- Charged Move – Psychic
Mega Gardevoir
- Fast Move – Confusion
- Charged Move – Psychic
Mega Swampert
- Fast Move – Water Gun
- Charged Move – Hydro Cannon
Mega Garchomp
- Fast Move – Mud Shot
- Charged Move – Earth Power
Mega Latios
- Fast Move – Zen Headbutt
- Charged Move – Psychic
Mega Sceptile
- Fast Move – Bullet Seed
- Charged Move – Frenzy Plant
Shadow Latios
- Fast Move – Zen Headbutt
- Charged Move – Psychic
Hoopa Unbound
- Fast Move – Confusion
- Charged Move – Psychic
Mega Blastoise
- Fast Move – Water Gun
- Charged Move – Hydro Cannon
Shadow Metagross
- Fast Move – Bullet Punch
- Charged Move – Meteor Mash
That's everything you need to know about all of Terrakion's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO.