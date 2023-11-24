Guides

Pokemon GO: Terrakion Weakness & Counters, Explained

Here's how to take down Terrakion.

Terrakion from Pokemon
Image Source: The Pokemon Company

As of November, 2023, Terrakion has made a return to Raids in Pokemon GO. With may Trainers around the world going up against this Legendary ‘Mon, it’s important to know the biggest weaknesses and counters for Terrakion prior to battle. We’ve got you covered with all of this information, so follow along below.

What Terrakion’s Weaknesses and Counters Are in Pokemon GO

Terrakion will be a frequent 5-Star Raid Spawn in Pokemon GO during the dates of Nov. 23, 2023, to 27 Nov 2023, as part of the in-game Party Up event. During this period, many Trainers will be eager to take on the Legendary for an opportunity to catch one for themselves. To help you succeed in your Raid Battles against Terrakion, we’ve summarized its most significant weaknesses and counters to help you gain the upper hand.

Terrakion is weak to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy Type Pokemon, with attacks of those Typings doing 1.6x damage. Despite having quite a few weaknesses, Terrakion will still be a challenge to go up against due to the inflated CP of Raid Bosses. For this reason, there are a select few Pokemon best suited for this battle, as indicated by a combination of Type advantage, moves, and win percentage collected by user data.

As per Pokebattler.com, here is a list of fifteen of the best Pokemon GO counters for Terrakion, including moves:

Shadow Mewtwo

  • Fast Move – Confusion
  • Charged Move – Psystrike

Primal Kyogre

  • Fast Move – Waterfall
  • Charged Move – Origin Pulse

Mega Alakazam

  • Fast Move – Confusion
  • Charged Move – Psychic

Primal Groudon

  • Fast Move – Mud Shot
  • Charged Move – Precipice Blades

Mewtwo

  • Fast Move – Confusion
  • Charged Move – Psystrike

Mega Gallade

  • Fast Move – Confusion
  • Charged Move – Psychic

Mega Gardevoir

  • Fast Move – Confusion
  • Charged Move – Psychic

Mega Swampert

  • Fast Move – Water Gun
  • Charged Move – Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp

  • Fast Move – Mud Shot
  • Charged Move – Earth Power

Mega Latios

  • Fast Move – Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Move – Psychic

Mega Sceptile

  • Fast Move – Bullet Seed
  • Charged Move – Frenzy Plant

Shadow Latios

  • Fast Move – Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Move – Psychic

Hoopa Unbound

  • Fast Move – Confusion
  • Charged Move – Psychic

Mega Blastoise

  • Fast Move – Water Gun
  • Charged Move – Hydro Cannon

Shadow Metagross

  • Fast Move – Bullet Punch
  • Charged Move – Meteor Mash

That’s everything you need to know about all of Terrakion’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO. For more helpful game guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics tot help you on your Pokemon GO adventures, such as the best and strongest Gen 2 ‘Mons in the game.

Related Posts

About the author

Grace Black

Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.

More Stories by Grace Black

Comments