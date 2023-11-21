Pokemon GO Party Up Event – All Bonuses, Spawns, Raids & Research

Pokemon GO has another event nearing the end of Nov 2023, with the arrival of Party Up. The Party Up event encourages players to group with friends and adventure alongside one another using the Party Play feature. Throughout the Party Up event, there are a series of event spawns, raids, research, and bonuses occurring, and we’ve got all the information you’ll need to dive right in as soon as the event goes live.

All Wild Pokemon Spawns in Pokemon GO Party Up Event

Pokemon GO’ Party Up event will contain several different Pokemon who will become available to spawn as wild encounters. Within these specific Pokemon, there is even a chance to obtain rarer specimens, such as the Paldea Starters, or even shiny forms of the Pokemon mentioned below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

Here is a complete list of all wild encounters that will be live through the Pokemon GO Party Up Event:

Gothita + shiny

Solosis + shiny

Morelull + shiny

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk + shiny

Nymble

Pawmi

Smoliv

Tadbulb

All Bonuses

Throughout Pokemon GO’s Party Up Event, there is a range of different event bonuses that Trainers can make the most of. These bonuses range from lifted limitations, double resources, and higher XP rewards.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

Here is a complete list of all Pokemon GO Party Up event bonuses:

Up to five Special Trades can be made per day. This is significantly improved from the normal limit of one Special Trade per day, enabling Trainers to swap multiple Pokemon for reduced Stardust.

This is significantly improved from the normal limit of one Special Trade per day, enabling Trainers to swap multiple Pokemon for reduced Stardust. Two additional Candy received when trading Pokemon. This pairs nicely with the Special trades bonus, enabling players to strongly benefit from trading Pokemon in general while the Party Up event is live.

This pairs nicely with the Special trades bonus, enabling players to strongly benefit from trading Pokemon in general while the Party Up event is live. Trainers level 31 and above are guaranteed to receive Candy XL when trading Pokemon. Considerig the 2x additional Candy bonus can pair with this, Trainers will be able to stockpile a lot of Candies for raising CP past the normal max level.

Considerig the 2x additional Candy bonus can pair with this, Trainers will be able to stockpile a lot of Candies for raising CP past the normal max level. 2x XP for winning Raid Battles. This is a nice little benefit, letting players make the most of the limited-time Raids that are present during the event.

In addition to these in-game bonuses, there will also be a special deal running for Pokecoins purchased through he web store. Betwee Nov. 20, 2023, to Nov. 24, 2023, every bundle of at least $20 will come with double the bonus Pokecoins.

All Raids

In addition to wild Pokemon spawns and event bonuses, several limited-time Raids will allow players the chance to obtain some very rare Pokemon. Raids are also a perfect activity to complete as a group, making them a great focus for friends looking to participate in the Party Up event. Here is a complete list of all Raids that will be present while the event is live:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

One-Star Raids:

Hisuian Growlithe + shiny

Nosepass + shiny

Dwebble + shiny

Klink + shiny

Lechonk + shiny

Three-Star Raids:

Rhydon

Pelliper

Gardevoir + shiny

Bombirdier + shiny

Five-Star Raids:

Cobalion + shiny (until Nov. 23, 10 AM local time)

Terrakion + shiny (starting Nov. 23, 10 AM local time)

Mega Raids:

Mega Kagaskhan

All Field Research Tasks & Encounters

Timed Research will be available for duration of the Pokemon GO Party Up event, enabling players to complete them for a variety of different rewards and special Pokemon encounters. Here is a complete list of all rewards and encounters for the Pokemon GO Party Up Field Research Tasks:

Rewards:

Charged TM

Lucky Egg

Premium Raid Pass

Encounters:

Hisuian Growlithe + shiny

Wurmple (party hat variant) + shiny

Nosepass + shiny

Gothita + shiny

Solosis + shiny

Sprigatito

Quaxly

Fuecoco

In addition to the available Timed Research and Field Research, there will also be a Special Research story available for players who did not complete the Season-long Timed Investigation, granting a Master Ball as a reward upon completion.

Just as in any other Pokemon game, Master Balls are an extremely rare and useful item to keep up your sleeve, as using one will guarantee you a one hundred percent catch rate on any Pokemon you encounter. This can be extremely handy for snagging shinies or competitive ‘Mons with favorable IVs, so if you’re lacking one in your inventory, you should most definitely consider making this Special Research story one of your main priorities to complete for the Party Up event.

All Pokestop Showcases

Pokemon GO’s Party Up event will also present opportunities to showcase certain ‘Mons at Pokestop Showcases. Pokestop Showcases are mini-events in which Trainers submit their Pokemon to be featured at nearby Pokestops, where the top participants can earn a nice variety of handy rewards to further assist their day-to-day Pokemon GO adventures.

During the Party Up event, Pokemon GO will have opportunities to participate in Pokestop Showcases with the Paldean starters (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly). Every Trainer who participates in one of these available Showcases will earn rewards varying from Pokeballs to Stardust, and XP. On top of these, the top three successful Trainers will receive more valuable rewards, such as Incubators or Star Pieces. Lastly, the number one Pokestop Showcase winner will receive a Medal in addition to all prizes received.

Pokemon GO – How to Set Up & Join Party Mode, Explained

How to host a party:

Open Pokémon GO and navigate to your Trainer profile.

Tap the new Party tab.

Tap Create.

You’ll be given a QR code that you can share with up to three nearby Trainers.

Tap Start, and Party Mode will begin.

Image Source: NIantic & The Pokemon Company

How to join a party:

Open Pokémon GO and navigate to your Trainer profile.

Tap the new Party tab.

Tap Join Party. You will be prompted to either scan the host’s QR code or manually enter a numerical code.

Wait for the host to start the party. Once the party begins, you’ll be returned to the map.

Image Source: NIantic & The Pokemon Company

That’s everything you’ll need to know about the Pokemon GO Party Up and all bonuses, Raids, Pokemon spawns, and research set to take place throughout the duration of the event. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics available to help you out with your Pokemon GO adventures, such as the best and strongest Pokemon of every type in the game.