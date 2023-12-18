Where to Get Galarica Twigs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has plenty of different Pokemon to obtain and evolve. This includes Galarian Slowpoke, who can only evolve into Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking with the use of unique ‘Galarica’ items. However, these Galarica items must be crafted from a material known as Galarica Twigs. Therefore, it’s important to know where to obtain them. We’ve got you covered on the best spot to nab plenty of Galarica Twigs, so follow along below.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk – Where to Find Galarica Twigs

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Expansion, Galarica Twigs are an item required for evolving Galarian Slowpoke into either Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking. To achieve these evolution processes, players must obtain a certain amount of Galarica Twigs from Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium.

After obtaining enough Galarica Twigs, players can then speak to the NPC standing next to the vending machine at Coastal Plaza. Doing so will enable you to choose either a Galarica Cuff or Galarica Wreath. The former will cause Galarian Slowpoke to evolve into Galarian Slowbro. The latter will trigger its evolution into Galarian Slowking.

A Galarica Cuff costs eight Galarica Twigs to create, while a Galarica Wreath requires 15 Galarica Twigs. This means that to source these evolution items, you’ll need to collect quite a few Galarica Twigs. To help make your search easier, we’ve marked the best place to source these materials on the map screenshot below, indicated by the orange flag.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you reach the beach off Coastal Plaza, as marked above, you will notice plenty of Galarian Slowpoke wandering around. Begin your search for any item sparkles on the ground. You’ll soon find yourself picking up some Galarica Twigs, as well as a couple of other items.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Galarica Twigs. Now that you know how to source these materials, why not check out some of our other guides here at Twinfinite? We have plenty of Indigo Disk topics to help you complete your ‘Dex, such as how to evolve Rhyhorn into Rhydon, and where to catch Minior.