Solo Leveling: Arise Finally Has a Global Release Date

If you’re a mobile game fan, chances are you’re been waiting with bated breath for the release of Solo Leveling: Arise. Based on the manga and anime of the same name, it lets you play as the iconic protagonist Sung Jinwoo as you create a roster of in-universe fighters to battle alongside you.

Solo Leveling: Arise Releases Globally on May 8

The game released in Canada for a closed play test back in March, at the same time global pre-registration began. Fortunately, developer Netmarble has now confirmed that Solo Leveling: Arise will launch globally on May 8.

As expected from pre-release information, it’ll arrive simultaneously on iOS, Android, and PC. We don’t yet know whether it’ll have cross-platform servers or not, but it seems pretty likely.

Even better, if you haven’t pre-registered for the game yet, Netmarble has added a bunch of more rewards to act as an incentive. Signing up with your email and platform nets you an exclusive black costume for Sung Jinwoo, ten Mana Power Crystals, several Legendary Artifact sets, and a whopping 100,000 gold. On top of that, pre-registration gives you the chance to get Yoo Jinho as an exclusive teammate, though the method of unlocking here is still shrouded in mystery.

No matter whether you’re one of the 12 million fans who have already pre-registered or you’re waiting to download on release day, it’s certainly good news that Solo Leveling: Arise now has a concrete release date. It’s already been one of the biggest new mobile games of 2024, so it’s only going to get even more popular once players worldwide can get their hands on it.

Of course, in the weeks prior to the game’s release there’s plenty to learn about Solo Leveling: Arise. Brush up on our weapon tier list and hunters tier list to perfect your build prior to launch, and get ready for a whole barrage of Solo Leveling: Arise codes to usher in the global release!

