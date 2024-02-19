Infinite Craft Player “Wins” the Game With a First Discovery

It seems like everyone has gotten lost in Neal.Fun’s many combinations, where players have flooded their screens with some rather odd recipes. But, since Infinite Craft is… well, infinite, the goal of it isn’t explicitly clear.

You could almost say there isn’t a true method to win, that is, until one Reddit user has relatively discovered one way how. Through their First Discovery, they could make ‘You have won the game!’ with an unknown recipe. It may derive from the Infinite Craft element itself and some form of winning ingredient.

Of course, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve won the entire challenge, but it is pretty satisfying to achieve it.

This First Discovery may be linked to a psychological phenomenon called “The Game.” It’s not something you can actually play, but you can lose if you think about it. More specifically, when someone tells you, “You just lost the game.” The only way to win is by not thinking about the subject at all or maybe unlocking this recipe in Infinite Craft. And sorry, you probably just lost from even reading this.

While there isn’t a confirmation on this matter, it’s still an achievement, nonetheless. Others believe you can win Infinite Craft through alternative procedures. Take, for example, this Reddit user’s numerous First Discoveries that demonstrate the player’s victory.

These discoveries, in general, have been a way for players to “win” the game since you’ll be the first one ever to unlock the combination. It all depends on how you play the entry, and you can make up your own version of triumph, just so you don’t spend too long with its recipes.

Considering the infinite number of creations, there’s likely no end to Infinite Craft. However, if you want to believe a First Discovery of whatever weird combination you come up with is a win, then it is most definitely a victory.