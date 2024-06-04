Destiny 2 Players Aren’t Happy With Extended The Final Shape Server Problems

New Destiny 2 expansions and widespread server outages go hand-in-hand. With The Final Shape finally out now and gradually rolling out after 24 hours of downtime, a few lucky players are getting to experience the new content first-hand. For everyone else, however, there’s little to do aside from poking fun at the outage.

Recommended Videos

The Final Shape Players React to Destiny 2 Outage

Over on the Destiny 2 subreddit, aggrieved players are passing the time by coming up with their own takes on what The Final Shape means. For user Hypersonic-Rogue, perhaps the real ‘final shape’ is the error logo denoting server downtime:

Similarly, user Kambro1 has cleverly photoshopped the expansion’s main promo art to resemble this extended wait time.

Of course, not all fans are down with humor while waiting to get back into the servers. Replying to this post, user Small-Quantity2310 said “Man chillout this happens every expansion basically. It’s nothing new lmao.”

Fortunately, the delay in getting back into Destiny 2 The Final Shape shouldn’t last for too much longer. Some lucky players have already reported getting to the expansion’s opening cutscene, getting to see how the story continues. As such, it seems that Bungie’s bottlenecking of the servers after downtime ended should be over soon.

Either way, it’s good to see the Destiny 2 community see the funny side of this extended wait for The Final Shape. Let’s just hope previous issues like the Cat error and ‘one moment please’ don’t rear their ugly heads again!

For more on Destiny 2 The Final Shape, Twinfinite is the place to be. Check out how to get the Wishful Ignorance Exotic Titan Gauntlets and Speakers Sight Exotic Warlock Helmet. We’ve also got guides on how long The Final Shape takes to beat and how to claim pre-order rewards.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy