How to Unlock Zenless Zone Zero Exclusive Skin Effects

Wondering how to unlock Exclusive Skin effects in Zenless Zone Zero? Each Agent in ZZZ is capable of flaunting certain extra visuals in combat. However, there are two important elements to keep in mind to show them off. This guide will tell you exactly what you need to do.

Recommended Videos

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Unlocking Exclusive Skin Effects in ZZZ

To unlock Exclusive Skin effects for Zenless Zone Zero characters, you’ll need to have an Agent’s designated W-Engine equipped. Then, make sure the switch below it is toggled upwards to be enabled, as circled in the image above. Although, you can select the corresponding control to disable it if you wish.

Then, each character’s Skin Effect will activate when pulling off their Ultimate or EX Special Attack. Every Agent’s Skin Effect is different. Some are more subtle or noticeable than others.

For example, Anby, when having her signature Demara Battery II W-Engine equipped, will have her hair glow after executing her EX Special & Ultimate, though it’s only an ever so slightly brighter hue than it normally is. Nicole’s on the other hand, is far more eye-catching with her hair being a much more vivid pink than most of the time.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

All Agents’ Designated W-Engines

To unlock their exclusive Skin Effects in ZZZ, every character’s signature W-Engine is as follows:

Agent Name W-Engine for Exclusive Skin Effect Anby Demara Battery Mark II Anton Drill Rig – Red Axis Ben Big Cylinder Billy Starlight Engine Replica Corin Housekeeper Ellen Deep Sea Visitor Grace Fusion Compiler Koleda Hellfire Gears Lucy Kaboom the Cannon Lycaon The Restrained Nekomata Steel Cushion Nicole The Vault Piper Roaring Ride Rina Weeping Cradle Soldier 11 The Brimstone Soukaku Bashful Demon

Some W-Engines are easier to get than others, but all can be obtained from pulls via the game’s Signal Search gacha system. They’re also available to buy with premium currency from the in-game shop, “24 Hour Store”.

Now you know exactly how to unlock exclusive skin effects in Zenless Zone Zero, take a look at the newest ZZZ codes you can redeem for extra rewards. Better yet, find out which characters are best in our Zenless Zone Zero Agent tier list or which Bangboo you should choose in ZZZ with our special quiz.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy