Nicole is the fiery enigmatic leader of the odd-job Cunning Hares agency. Read on to find out the best build for Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero! As an A-Rank Ether support Agent, Nicole Demara is a force to be reckoned with and is a great addition to any budding team comp in Zenless Zone Zero. What’s more, all players can access Nicole for free at the beginning of the game. This means you can give her a go at no extra cost.

Best Nicole Zenless Zone Zero Build: Equipment

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

4-Piece Disc Set: Swing Jazz

While the 2-Piece variant of the Swing Jazz set will give you a nice boost to your Energy Regen, it’s the 4-Piece set we’re interested in here. With four Swing Jazz Disc Drives equipped, you’ll get a nice flat 15% damage increase to all squad damage for 12 seconds after launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate. As Nicole’s Chain Attack and Ultimate abilities are so powerful, you’ll be regularly activating them to take control of the battlefield. It’ll give you and your team a big boost to damage.

2-Piece Disc Set: Chaotic Metal

Equipping two Chaotic Metal Disc Drives will give Nicole a 10% increase in Ether Damage. As an Ether Agent, this will increase the damage to Nicole’s Chain Attack, EX Special Attack, and regular Special Attack.

Best Nicole ZZZ Build: W-Engines

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

When picking a W-Engine for Nicole, it’s important to look out for those that boost her Ether Damage and increase her effectiveness at supporting her squad members. As a Support Agent, Nicole is best utilized to boost the stats of her teammates while out on the field. With that in mind, here are the best W-Engines to pick for Nicole:

Riot Suppressor Mark VI (S) —The Riot Suppressor Mark VI will increase Nicole’s Ether Damage while granting her up to eight charges. Using a Basic or Dash Attack will consume a Charge and boost the attack’s damage even further. The Vault (A) — The Vault increases the damage of all squad members to a targeted enemy by 15% whenever you deal Ether Damage. You also get a nice buff to your Energy Regen for your trouble. [Reverb] Mark III (A) — The damage of all squad members increases by 8% for 10 seconds whenever you launch a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Slice of Time (B) — This will increase the amount of Decibels and Energy Nicole generates every time a squad member uses a Dodge Counter, EX Special Attack, Assist Attack, or Chain Attack. As you’ll need Decibels to buff her Ether Grenade Ultimate, this is a handy W-Engine to equip. Weeping Cradle (B) — This a a great support W-Engine that will boost Nicole’s Energy regen and increase squad damage by 10% against any enemy targeted by her for three seconds.

That's it for the best build for Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero.

