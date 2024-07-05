ZZZ Challenge Mode, Explained

There are two types of modes in Zenless Zone Zero: Casual and Challenge Mode. Casual Mode is easy to play, but if you want a real challenge that tests your skills and teamwork, then the Challenge Mode is made for you. This guide will explain what Challenge Mode is in Zenless Zone Zero, how it changes the game, how to play it, and whether you should try it or not.

What Is Challenge Mode?

Basically, Challenge Mode is like playing Zenless Zone Zero on the highest difficulty level. The regular Casual Mode is fun, but some players might find it too easy. Challenge Mode makes enemies stronger and more challenging. It makes them harder to defeat, by beefing up their stats and making them more aggressive.

You might be thinking that since there is a huge difference in difficulty between Casual and Challenge Mode, Challenge Mode must give you more rewards. Unfortunately, that’s not the case; the only difference between these two modes is their difficulty level.

How to Play Challenge Mode

If you want to try Challenge Mode, here are some tips to help you get through it:

Understand your team and try to build a balanced one that contains damage dealers as well as support characters. And if you’re playing with friends, teamwork can be the best way to break through the Challenge Mode.

Make sure your characters are at the right level and their weapons are upgraded for the challenges you face, or you’ll spend hours trying to defeat a single boss.

Master Elemental weaknesses and synergies, so you can mix and match your team against the appropriate enemies.

How to Change Mode in ZZZ

You can change the Mode at any time in the game. So, even if you start with the Challenge Mode and its difficulty is high for you, you can easily change your Mode. To do that, open the Options Menu, go to the “Other” section, and use the drop-down menu to select any of the two modes.

Which Mode to Play in ZZZ?

If you want to play only Story Mode and complete the game fast, I recommend going for Casual Mode. But if you want to get the best out of ZZZ and complete the side missions to earn rewards and materials to fully upgrade weapons and characters and get the real essence of the game, I highly recommend playing the Challenge Mode. Also, the feeling and satisfaction of defeating enemies with Challenge Mode hit differently.

At the end of the day, it’s all about enjoying the game, so play with the Mode that suits you best.

