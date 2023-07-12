Who Should Riley Pick in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals? Answered (Spoilers)

Oxenfree 2 has a surprising amount of choice-driven gameplay, and most all of it end up feeling impactful. This is especially true when talking about the game’s final choice, which sees players tasked with deciding the fates of several people in one fell swoop. You might be unclear on the exact consequences of this decision though, and as a result have gone looking for input on who Riley should pick during the climax of Oxenfree 2.

Well, after several playthroughs worth of experimentation, we’ve got some answers for you.

As you might expect though, we’ll be going into *Heavy Spoilers* in order to properly discuss the subject. You have been warned.

Who Should Stay Behind in Oxenfree 2? Explained

During the climax of Oxenfree 2, it’s revealed that one person will have to stay behind in order for the Tears around Camena to be closed permanently. Alex is unable to close them due to her already being stuck between dimensions, meaning either Riley, Jacob, or Olivia will need to bite the bullet.

There’s technically not a wrong answer to this dilemma, as any of the three choices can lead to a viable ending. However, they do range in terms of how “good” they are, with the disappearance of the person you choose impacting how the conclusion and epilogue plays out.

For example: If you choose to have Riley stay behind, you’ll be treated with a bittersweet resolution to her story and will get the least closure to the rest of the cast’s character arcs. Sacrificing Jacob leads to a more neutral ending where Riley and Olivia can both lead happy lives, but at the cost of one of the best Friends Riley Ever made. Finally, choosing Olivia leads to a happy ending for just about everyone involved, albeit at the cost of Olivia being able to move past her parents’ deaths.

And this is all assuming you didn’t tell Jacob to stay behind or convince him to pursue his dreams. If you did, then you’ll be locked into choosing between either Riley or Olivia, with Jacob potentially not even being present.

As such, the person Riley should pick depends entirely on the type of ending you want and how you played the game up to the climax of Oxenfree 2. If you want a super sad ending, choose Riley. If you’d rather get an ending with a chance of a happy ending, choose to sacrifice Jacob or Olivia.

Now that you have a better idea of who Riley should pick in Oxenfree 2, you might be ready for a second playthrough.